EDF Renewables North America completes 275MWdc solar project in Neveda

The project began construction in September 2021, with the solar portion completed in December 2022 and the storage portion completed in November 2023.

“Arrow Canyon represents an important milestone for EDF Renewables as it marks our first solar and storage project in Nevada. We are pleased to have collaborated closely with our partners, including the Moapa Band of Paiutes, NV Energy, and McCarthy Building Companies to successfully bring this project to fruition,” said Ryan Pfaff, executive vice president of EDF Renewables.

Earlier this month, EDF Renewables North America signed an agreement with solar recycling firm Solarcycle to recycle all damaged or broken solar modules from its utility-scale, distribution-scale and on-site solar installations.

EDF said that it chose Solarcycle for the partnership due to its “proven high-value recycling process”. Solarcycle’s recycling model is based on extracting maximum value from PV modules – notably the silver and copper alongside the glass and aluminium framing of the modules – to make the process as financially viable as possible to asset owners.

In September, EDF Renewables in North America signed a 150MW solar-plus-storage 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility El Paso Electric in New Mexico, US. This marks the first solar-plus-storage project for EDF Renewables in New Mexico, with the battery storage side sized at 75MW output and 300MWh capacity (4-hour duration).