EDF Renewables NA signs 150MW solar-plus-storage PPA in New Mexico

A subsidiary of the French power company EDF Renewables in North America has signed a 150MW solar-plus-storage 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility El Paso Electric in New Mexico, US.
The Milagro solar-plus-storage project will be located on undeveloped private land in the Santa Teresa area of Doña Ana County and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2025.
This marks the first solar-plus-storage project for EDF Renewables in New Mexico, with the battery storage side sized at 75MW output and 300MWh capacity (4-hour duration).
Matthew Beltz, director of origination & power marketing at EDF Renewables, said: “We are excited to build our first solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico and to support EPE as the project delivers long-term price stability, stimulates economic growth, and reduces emissions.”
In the neighbouring state of Texas, EDF Renewables sold a 200MW solar PV plant to energy company Southern Power – a subsidiary of utility the Southern Company – last week. The project has the potential to increase its power capacity to 500MW and is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Earlier this month the French utility inked a similar PPA in South Africa for a 115MW solar PV plant and 30MW battery energy storage system (BESS) output.