PV Tech’s COVID-19 tracker

Image credit: Fusion Medical Animation / Unsplash

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to component delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

If you or someone you know has a story to report on how the pandemic is disrupting a solar business anywhere in the world, do get in touch at info@pv-tech.org .

Germany urged to throw lifeline to PV players facing COVID-19 delays

18 March 2020: Operators of one of the world’s largest solar markets have urged authorities to ease subsidy timetables so that projects facing COVID-19 hold-ups do not end up missing out.

On Tuesday, German PV association BSW warned that the component delays and staff shortages driven by the global pandemic could see them miss construction deadlines set out under auction contracts, putting them at risk of losing eligibility for state support.

BSW cautioned against allowing COVID-19’s “force majeure” impacts to derail climate-friendly solar projects. “We hope that legislators will quickly remedy this,” general manager Carsten Körnig said, calling for an extension of deadlines and a restriction of fines to only the more serious delays.

The appetite to deploy solar with state support will not falter despite the shadow cast by COVID-19, BSW believes. “The Federal Network Agency's PV tenders were oversubscribed several times. The BSW expects that this will not change in future solar auctions,” the body said this week.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Californian panel supplier reports ‘minimal impact’ on South Korean factories

18 March 2020: Oakland-headquartered PV panel supplier Solaria Corporation has said it will be able to meet demand for its products without “significant disruption,” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent letter, CEO Suvi Sharma told staff and customers the firm’s manufacturing plants in South Korea remain “fully operational”, with “minimal” repercussions for its solar supply chain.

The executive acknowledged impacts on Solaria’s broader workforce, however, including its steps to replace face-to-face sales visits with online video training and customer interactions.

The advent of the COVID-19 crisis in early 2020 follows Solaria’s efforts last year to double its panel manufacturing capacity, a push it funded via a US$40 million raise from individual investors.

See here to read Solaria’s statement in full

COVID-19 clouds build over US solar after upbeat 2019

17 March 2020: US solar representatives are working to shed light on COVID-19 crisis impacts as reports on the ground indicate supply chains are being disrupted, stoking uncertainty for a sector just emerging from a strong 2019.

“It is evident that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on our industry. We are getting reports from our members about supply chain disruptions, project delays, sales challenges and more,” national solar body the SEIA said in a recently penned open letter.

The association – who is carrying out industry surveys to better understand impacts – warned the delays could see PV players fail to meet project deadlines, potentially triggering changes in tax treatment and eligibility for incentives.

US concerns on the implications of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic add a sombre note after solar's robust 2019. According to stats published this week by SEIA and consultancy Wood Mackenzie, the country installed 13.3 GWdc of PV last year, a 23% jump on the 10.6GW rolled out in 2018.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Lawyer warns over 'fallacy of force majeure’ as Indian PV hit by supply delays

17 March 2020: Solar developers invoking force majeure clauses to win time as the COVID-19 emergency takes hold will need to “prepare well” to ensure success, an energy lawyer has said.

Rajdeep Choudhury – who works with clients in oil and gas and other energy sectors – said in a piece he penned for Bar and Bench that he is being contacted by Indian solar players currently facing a “perfect storm”; a mix of supply chain delays with regulatory risks and currency volatility

“The author is aware of businesses in India that have overstated their eligibility for force majeure relief,” Choudhury said. “As a negotiated term of contract, the language of the provision and the facts and circumstances of the affected party will determine the prospects of a successful claim.”

The advice from the partner at HSA Advocates comes as India’s government mulls solar project deadline extensions. The administration, which must hit a 175GW-by-2022 green energy target, faces a reported 3GW of solar projects missing construction deadlines.

See here to read Choudhury’s piece on Bar and Bench in full

Dutch solar urges for one-year SDE extension as supply bottlenecks build

17 March 2020: Dutch solar representatives have urged the government to grant subsidy-backed players another year to deliver projects, amid talk of hold-ups with key components.

PV body Holland Solar said this week an extension will be “particularly important” for solar projects contracted to supply by year-end under the Netherlands’ SDE scheme.

Concerns are rising amongst members, Holland Solar said, adding that “stocks of solar panels and other parts are now being replenished sparsely” as COVID-19 continues its global spread.

The association attempted however to strike a brighter note as it said the pandemic may only require “minimal adjustments” to solar work, particularly for those employed outdoors.

See here to read Holland Solar’s statement in full

COVID-19 concerns spark delay for trial over Tesla-SolarCity tie-up

16 March 2020: Court proceedings planned this week to examine whether Elon Musk and other leading Tesla figures misled shareholders over the SolarCity purchase have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Contacted today, the Delaware Court of Chancery confirmed concerns around the spreading pandemic have prompted a decision to delay the trial pitting the firm’s CEO and others against a group of shareholders, who are highly critical of Tesla’s takeover of SolarCity in 2016.

The proceedings, said a spokesperson contacted by this publication, have been “postponed indefinitely, to a time to be determined, because of the virus”.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

US’ top nonprofit solar installer ramps up safety as Bay Area issues ‘shelter in place’ order

16 March 2020: The largest non-profit solar player in the US has tightened its response to the COVID-19 outbreak amid temporary office closures as lockdown measures kick in.

GRID Alternatives – founded in 2001 as a self-styled promoter of solar across low-income US families – has cancelled events, rolled out remote working and will ensure entries into clients’ home are limited and observe “disinfecting and distancing precautions”.

The non-profit has temporarily shuttered its Bay Area office following the issuance of a “shelter in place” order by six counties, applicable from 17 March 2020 and requiring citizens to stay at home and non-essential businesses to close.

See here to read GRID Alternatives’ statement in full

IEA: Don’t let COVID-19 distract from ‘historic opportunity’ of energy transition

16 March 2020: Countries scrambling to respond to the global COVID-19 emergency should not allow the crisis to derail the green energy shift the world needs in the long run, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

The “severe but likely to be temporary” impacts from the pandemic must not be allowed to compromise the “inescapable challenge” of climate change and global emissions, IEA executive director Fatih Birol argued in a social media post he penned over the weekend.

“The coronavirus crisis is already doing significant damage around the world. Rather than compounding the tragedy by allowing it to hinder clean energy transitions, we need to seize the opportunity to help accelerate them,” said Birol, chosen to head up the IEA in 2015.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

BayWa r.e. parent adopts headquarter visitor ban amid pledge to help keep lights on

15 March 2020: The parent company of green energy developer BayWa r.e. is to restrict access to its headquarters in Germany, amid a pledge to use its various businesses to help underpin energy supply as the COVID-19 crisis deepens worldwide.

In a statement, BayWa AG said it is applying a general ban on visitors to its central office in the city of Munich and allowing those able to work remotely to do so, in a bid to protect “both its employees and customers”.

The parent of BayWa r.e. – the developer of a substantial PV portfolio worldwide, including subsidy-free plays in Spain and floating PV systems in the Netherlands – said it intends to “fulfil its important supply function in the agricultural, building materials and energy sectors.”

See here to read BayWa AG’s statement in full

JinkoSolar expects no ‘material’ COVID-19 impact in 2020 after record 2019

13 March 2020: JinkoSolar believes it could take shipments past the 20GW mark in 2020 after breaking financial and operational records last year, amid claims COVID-19 will not “materially” hurt its business.

Company results out on Friday indicate the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member shipped 4.538GW in Q4 2019 and 14.3GW throughout the whole of 2019, both figures in line with the respective 4.5-4.6GW and 14.3-14.4GW ranges it had previously guided.

JinkoSolar’s CEO Kangping Chen noted the firm has seen impacts on “certain raw materials supply and logistics” from the virus crisis so far this year. Around 400-500MW in Q1 2020 shipments are, he said, likely to be postponed to Q2 2020.

According to Chen, the situation has “improved significantly” as the weeks went by, following measures including the stocking-up of critical materials and a focus on employee health. JinkoSolar’s belief now is that its full-year plans will not be “materially” impacted by the pandemic, Chen said.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

BloombergNEF cuts global solar demand forecast on coronavirus concerns

12 March 2020: BloombergNEF (BNEF) has reduced its global solar demand forecast for 2020, due to the impact related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks.

BNEF lowered its forecast range from 121GW-152GW to 108GW-143GW. With the low end of the revised range, BNEF is highlighting the possibility that COVID-19 could have such an impact on demand that 2020 could mark the first time in several decades when annual demand falls below that of the previous year.

BNEF noted that Chinese factories were at various stages of restarting and ramping capacity, a move set to ease pressure on the supply of key components and equipment.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Canadian Solar coy on coronavirus impact on China manufacturing operations

11 March 2020: ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has provided some limited insight into the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to its substantial PV manufacturing operations in China.

The SMSL said that the “impact to the Company's delivery schedule is now mainly limited to the capacity loss in last week of January and first 10 days of February of 2020. There have been limited cases in which the Company has had to change shipping schedules and/or product types, but all have been settled with customers.

"The Company expects that, under current conditions, it can deliver orders on-time and in accordance with the latest schedules confirmed with its customers.”

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Vivint’s demand ‘holding up nicely’ despite talk of COVID-19 impacts on US players

11 March 2020: Vivint Solar scored in 2019 rises of solar system installs and revenues, with analysts predicting the coronavirus crisis is not likely to major dent uptake of PV systems.

Financial results out on Tuesday 10 March show the residential solar specialist achieved installs of 233.1MW throughout 2019, with quarterly volumes steadily rising between Q1 2019 (45.6MW), Q2 2019 (56MW), Q3 2019 (65.1MW) and Q4 2019 (66.4MW).

During a results conference call, analysts mentioned reports that some US installers are seeing lower sales volumes as the virus spreads. Vivint CEO David Bywater said demand for the firm’s installs is “holding up nicely” and added that contingency plans are in place to minimise potential impacts.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

IEA: Coronavirus-driven oil rout will ‘test’ renewable pledges of O&G majors

10 March 2020: The crash of oil prices as the global coronavirus crisis intensifies may challenge the plans by oil and gas (O&G) giants to finance a shift to renewables, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

This week, IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol said the green energy pledges of O&G players will be "tested" after geopolitical rifts – including Saudi Arabia’s move to ramp up oil output – saw Brent crude prices crash to US$31.14 on Monday, as COVID-19 cases swelled worldwide.

The events convinced the IEA to “sharply downgrade” its forecasts for 2020 oil demand, amid talk of a sector "severely" hit by virus-driven transport restrictions. As market conditions worsen, Dr Birol argued, observers "will be quick" to notice if a firm's emphasis on the clean energy transition "dies down".

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Depleted, not defeated: Reporting from PV Expo Tokyo 2020 - Part 1

10 March 2020: As listeners to the most recent edition of the Solar Media Podcast will have heard, this year’s edition of World Smart Energy Week in Tokyo – incorporating PV Expo, International Smart Grid Expo and several other co-located industry shows – took place under WHO rules.

As documented by Energy-Storage.News editor Andy Colthorpe, who was on site, that meant thermographic measurements of visitors every time you entered each hall; compulsory face masks within the halls; and calls on visitors to use alcohol sanitisers on entry.

We’ve since seen trade shows postponed or cancelled all over the world and now all gatherings over a certain size are curtailed in some territories. By contrast, the Tokyo show may have been undoubtedly muted and low key compared to the sometimes over-the-top, colourful and crowded affairs of previous years – but at least it did take place in some form.

See here for a compilation of highlights of Tokyo’s World Smart Energy Week

Tariff ceilings and COVID-19 worries haunt 500MW solar tender in Gujarat

10 March 2020: Indian utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has garnered just 430MW of submissions in its latest 500MW solar tender.

Tata Power, Juniper Green and Vena Energy were the only firms to submit bids under the tender, resulting in undersubscription. A reverse auction was due for 16 March this year.

Vinay Rustagi, managing director of consultancy firm Bridge to India, told PV Tech: "The low tariff ceiling (INR 2.65) [around 3 US dollar cents per kWh] is believed to be a major issue particularly due to uncertainty caused by Coronavirus."

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

PODCAST: Coronavirus contingencies, cutting-edge solar tech and BP’s net zero bid

4 March 2020: The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast sees editors Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe discuss how the clean energy economy is responding to the coronavirus, while Andy reports from PV Expo in Tokyo, which itself felt the effects of the virus outbreak.

See here to listen to the podcast in full

Taiwan and India extending PV power project completion dates as COVID-19 impacts

27 February 2020: Taiwan has extended PV power project completion dates as a result of component shortages caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China, while India is expected to advise on policy changes soon.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said that PV power plant projects nearing completion in accordance with electricity purchasing rates on relevant projects approved in 2018 and 2019, would be granted a two-month extension, due to component shortages coming from China.

Reports also suggest that India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is expected to announce extensions for completions dates of PV power plants, again due to components coming from China.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

China solar exports witness 35% year-on-year slide in January

26 February 2020: Exports of solar products from China in January 2020 were around 35% lower than in the prior year period, according to an accumulation of official export data, recently released.

Solar component exports totaled around 4.45GW in January 2020, up slightly from around 4.41GW in December 2019. However, exports in January 2019 were just over 6GW, indicating a 35% decline year-on-year.

Factors at play in the decline in shipments this January include market shifts, seasonality issues and a relatively early Chinese New Year, not simply a consequence of the initial outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, which is a major industrial centre that includes a number of leading PV manufacturers.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Coronavirus delays 135MW solar duo by Philippines utility

25 February 2020: As global efforts to contain the coronavirus step up, the disease continues to affect the solar industry, with a subsidiary of major Filipino utility Meralco announcing that the commissioning of 135MW of solar projects has been delayed due to the virus outbreak.

Meralco PowerGen Corp’s (MGen) two PV projects in the Luzon provinces of Tarlac and Bulacan were due for completion towards the end of this year, according to the Philppine News Agency.

However, MGen president and CEO Rogelio Singson said on Monday that just 30% of the solar modules ordered from China for the Tarlac project have been shipped, with the rest delayed due to the coronavirus disease.

Furthermore, Chinese engineers contracted by MGen for the Bulacan solar project have been unable to reach the site due to a Philippines government travel ban to and from China, Hong Kong and Macau, aimed at halting the spread of the virus

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Enphase readies COVID-19 contingencies as revenue, shipments jump again in Q4

19 February 2020: Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported yet another jump in both shipments and revenue in Q4, with recent supply deals in the US and Europe expected to grow sales even further.

The company also said that while the coronavirus outbreak in China was not expected to have a major impact on its operations in Q1 2020, it was preparing to expedite product shipments through air freight depending on how the logistics situation in the country materializes.

In a conference call, Enphase president Badri Kothandarama said that while the firm’s contract manufacturing facility in China is now steadily ramping back up to capacity following the Chinese New Year, coupled with its component supply chain, Enphase is seeing “some indications” that outbound logistics from China are constrained by the virus outbreak.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

India mulls solar project deadline extensions to help with coronavirus delays

19 February 2020: India is considering extending solar commissioning deadlines in order to counter the disruption caused by the coronavirus on Chinese solar imports, the renewable energy secretary said on Tuesday.

The news, reported in the Economic Times on Wednesday (19 February 2020), follows a Crisil report that warned that 3GW of solar projects worth INR 16,000 crore (US$2.238 billion) were at risk of incurring penalties for missing their scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD).

Anand Kumar, new and renewable energy secretary, told news outlets that the government would consider loosening schedules if developers can prove shipment delays due to the virus.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Coronavirus outbreak in China impacting solar industry in Korea, India and Taiwan

14 February 2020: Manufacturing delays and supply chain constraints in China, caused by the coronavirus outbreak are starting to impact both upstream PV manufacturers and downstream installers in countries such as South Korea, India and Taiwan.

In a statement given to PV Tech, Hanwha Solutions Corporation (Q CELLS) said it has temporarily shut down its two major module assembly plants in South Korea, due to raw materials and component shortages, usually purchased from China-based suppliers.

For its part, in releasing 2019 annual financial results, India-headquartered EPC firm, Sterling & Wilson noted that some of its key suppliers in China have yet to commence production after the extended break are not expected to commence manufacturing operations until the end of February.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based market research firm TrendForce said the supply of key equipment such as modules and inverters for PV projects on the island would be impacted the most from the coronavirus outbreak in China, with knock-on delays expected as raw material stockpiles deplete.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

SunPower expects ‘minimal’ COVID-19 impacts after 2019 bounce-back

13 February 2020: SunPower Corp. is expecting losses in the hundred-million-US-dollar region this year despite its comeback to profitability in 2019, a year when it moved to spin off its manufacturing business.

On a conference call in mid-February, SunPower CEO Tom Werner said the firm expected a “minimal impact” from the coronavirus crisis on its Q1 2020 figures. The executive – who said the firm is working with its partners to “mitigate” the disruption – was later asked by analysts to spell out what the effects could be.

As he answered, Werner acknowledged that logistics are currently “challenged” in China, creating “shortages”. He said however that if current “positive signs” – such as factories coming back online – continue, SunPower “expect to manage through this and hold guidance as we guided today.”

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

China’s solar industry getting back to work as logistical constraints emerge

12 February 2020: China’s PV industry is tentatively starting to get back to work after the extended New Year holiday period, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Only a small number of China-based PV manufacturers have provided the slimmest of details surrounding production starts. However, the supply chain logistical issues in specific provinces affected the most by the COVID-19 crisis could have a greater impact as production ramps and component shortages materialize.

With major ports such as Shanghai operating at lower throughput levels, reported to be as low as 14%, overseas shipments of PV modules are expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

CPIA to seek Chinese government support for solar industry as coronavirus spreads

3 February 2020: According to reports, the CPIA (China Photovoltaic Industry Association) is expected to seek Chinese government support for the sector as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The CPIA deputy secretary, Liu Yiyang told Bloomberg that the solar sector needed support, including perhaps interest-free loans for upstream manufacturers, while potentially seeking delays to downstream PV power plant FiT changes, due to the difficulty project developers would face meeting 2019 subsidy quota deadlines fast approaching for the end of March, 2020.

The CPIA was said to be seeking urgent feedback from members on the latest impact the coronavirus is having on the sector, as companies attempt to return to work after the Chinese New Year celebrations.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full

Coronavirus expected to impact solar industry supply chain – ROTH Capital

31 January 2020: ROTH Capital Partners has told investors that the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus in China is likely to impact the solar industry supply chain, due to extended work stoppage in eight provinces, many being key solar manufacturing hubs, through February 9th.

ROTH said in an investor note that checks made, indicated many PV manufacturers continued some level of production during the Chinese New Year holiday period.

“We've been told that the "not to return to work" order, i.e. work stoppage, may not be applicable to companies that never dismissed employees. We are still trying to confirm this. Our guess is that while most of the facilties have been up and running, they likely have not been running at 100% staffing,” ROTH said in the investor note.

See here to browse this PV Tech story in full