Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to financing delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

Pandemic recovery planning revives quest for European solar manufacturing

18 May 2020: The debate around the choices Europe should make as it bounces back from COVID-19 is breathing new life into the campaign to restore the continent’s position as a solar manufacturing hub.

Governments of major EU countries recently added their weight to the quest to revive European solar makers, battered after years of dominance by low-cost Asian rivals and the phase-out of EU import barriers in late 2018.

In a joint letter, Environment, Energy and Economy ministers of Austria, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain urged the European Commission to enshrine solar, wind and energy storage manufacturing as a “strategic” axis of the COVID-19 recovery.

Solar manufacturing priorities: The areas EU ministers think the Commission should focus on "As regards the solar industry sector, the European Union should focus on circular solutions and high added value chains such as: innovative, upper quality PV panels; power electronics to improve grid integration; integration of solar PV and thermal power in industrial processes; and technologies that enable a more efficient use of land, such as solar tracking technologies or building integration of PV. Energy storage technologies allows achieving the full potential of variable wind and solar technologies" Source: Letter from eight countries to the European Commission

Bullish solar helps Spain clinch ‘most renewable day in history’ in midst of lockdown

18 May 2020: Spanish solar generation reached an all-time high in April 2020 and helped the country finish the month with its “most renewable day in history”, according to grid operator REE.

New figures from the agency show PV plants produced 1,143GWh nationwide throughout last month, and joined other green energy sources as they all reached a collective 69% share on 30 April 2020. At a 6.2% share, PV was overtaken by wind (46.6%) and hydro (13.2%) that day.

‘Confident’ Sunnova maintains full-year guidance as Q1 installs jump

18 May 2020: Sunnova has gone against the tide of US residential solar players shelving full-year guidance in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, predicting its business model makes prior targets deliverable.

On Thursday, the Houston-headquartered firm said it still expects to reach adjusted EBITDA of US$58-62 million and add 28,000-30,000 new customers by the end of the year, retaining guidance it had first put forward in late February.

As part of its new update, Sunnova posted solar installs of 53.5MW for Q1 2020, split between leases (12.3MW), PPAs (28MW) and loans (13.2MW). The quarterly total is the highest in company records going back to Q2 2017, exceeding its 25.6MW-46.1MW roll-out rates every quarter last year.

Sunnova quarterly installs in 2019 and so far this year

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 All-time cumulative (as of 31 March 2020) Leases 6.5MW 7MW 8.6MW 9.8MW 12.3MW 203.5MW PPAs 11.7MW 17.2MW 22MW 24.5MW 28MW 328MW Loans 7.4MW 7.7MW 8.5MW 11.8MW 13.2MW 94.1MW Total MW 25.6MW 31.9MW 39.1MW 46.1MW 53.5MW 625.6MW

Source: Sunnova

Coal ‘will never recover’ as COVID-19 dynamics usher in green energy era

18 May 2020: The global sector “will never recover” in the post-pandemic era as lockdown measures worldwide accelerate the rise of renewables, experts have told The Guardian.

In an article over the weekend, the UK outlet noted the decision by utilities worldwide to switch off coal first as the power demand plunge lays bare the cheaper costs of solar and wind, compounding the climate and economic pressure the fossil fuel already faced pre-pandemic.

US renewables to outrun coal as pandemic delivers ‘once unthinkable’ milestone

18 May 2020: Predictions are being made that US renewables generation could outpace coal's in 2020, a historic first despite the country’s administration’s efforts to revive the fossil fuel industry.

In forecasts covered by The New York Times, the US’ Energy Information Administration said US-wide output from coal plants could drop to a 19% share this year, dipping for the first time below that of green energy sources such as solar and wind.

Industry: Permitting ‘key’ barrier to bring down as Europe plots COVID-19 course

18 May 2020: SolarPower Europe and other of the continent’s renewable trade bodies have rallied behind calls on EU policymakers to trim red-tape around project permitting.

In a letter sent to the European Commission, eight sector associations urged the EU executive to closely monitor whether EU states have the manpower and budget to deal with project applications, likely to speed up as countries sponsor renewables in line with national climate plans.

“To this date almost all the final [national energy and climate plans] remain equally silent on the policies that will speed up permitting on the ground,” the letter said. “Most Member States have not even planned for additional administrative or human resources to issue the permits needed to meet their 2030 renewable energy goals. This is a red flag for the industry.”

Audax’s revenues take hit from power market disruption but margins rise

18 May 2020: The pandemic-driven plunge in power prices has dented the Q1 2020 revenues of Spanish distributor Audax Renovables even as profit margins grew, the latest results show.

In recent days, the firm – which boosted profitability last year after a strategic shift to the PV segment – linked the 37-53% year-on-year power price drops seen under Spain’s lockdown with a fall of Q1 company-wide revenues, posted as gross margins jumped 10% to 13% compared to 2019.

Audax, the offtaker of some of the largest solar PPAs seen in Iberia last year, managed to keep construction ticking for some of its own projects. Various ventures in Castilla-La Mancha and elsewhere will be completed “without significant delays”, the firm said in its Q1 update.

UK looks to delay Electricity Supplier Obligation Regulations payments due to COVID-19

18 May 2020: The UK's Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has launched a consultation on the Electricity Supplier Obligation Regulations payments due to the impact of COVID-19, our sister title Current± reports.

It will look at the option to defer the payment of part of the amount of the increase in electricity suppliers' obligations that was expected to be collected by the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) for Q2 2020 through to Q1 2021.

Nigeria targets residential solar as part of COVID-19 comeback plans

18 May 2020: Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari will make the mass-scale installation of solar atop homes nationwide part of the COVID-19 recovery, it has been reported.

In a statement covered by national outlets, Buhari listed “large scale installation of residential solar systems, utilizing mainly local materials” among the measures his government will roll out to reactivate the economy, together with programmes for housing, road construction and others.

