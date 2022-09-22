EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

EDP Renewables is exploring the use of single-axis trackers for the project. Image: EDP Renewables.

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

The company expects the Cattlemen Solar Park project to be operational in 2023, with a total investment of nearly US$280 million.

The project has secured two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs): one with Meta, parent company of Facebook, for 156MW and a 60MW PPA with biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb.

EDPR NA is exploring the use of single-axis trackers at the plant.

Kris Cheney, executive vice president at EDPR NA, said: “Cattlemen is EDP Renewables’ first solar park in Texas and will soon be our largest operational solar park in our North American portfolio.”

EDPR NA continues its growth in the solar market after its parent company EDP announced last year plans to increase its solar PV capacity by 9.3GW by 2025, of which the majority (5.5GW) will be in North America.