Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

News

IRA impact not felt until 2024 while module supply will remain constricted in the short-term – WoodMac

News

Cost certainty, reduced wait times and flexible agreements crucial to solving US transmission woes, say experts

News

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

News

Q Energy enters the Netherlands with 300MW solar portfolio

News

Korean consortium plans green hydrogen hub with 3GW of renewables in Queensland

News

Mortenson deploys robotic pile distribution system to speed up solar project construction

News

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EDP Renewables is exploring the use of single-axis trackers for the project. Image: EDP Renewables.

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

The company expects the Cattlemen Solar Park project to be operational in 2023, with a total investment of nearly US$280 million.

The project has secured two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs): one with Meta, parent company of Facebook, for 156MW and a 60MW PPA with biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb.

EDPR NA is exploring the use of single-axis trackers at the plant.

Kris Cheney, executive vice president at EDPR NA, said: “Cattlemen is EDP Renewables’ first solar park in Texas and will soon be our largest operational solar park in our North American portfolio.”

EDPR NA continues its growth in the solar market after its parent company EDP announced last year plans to increase its solar PV capacity by 9.3GW by 2025, of which the majority (5.5GW) will be in North America.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bristol myers squibb, edp renewables, meta, power purchase agreements, ppa, solar construction, texas, us solar

Read Next

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Mortenson deploys robotic pile distribution system to speed up solar project construction

September 21, 2022
Mortenson has partnered with Italian manufacturer Orteco to develop robotic equipment that can accelerate the construction of solar PV plants.

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

September 21, 2022
An independent agency of the US government has issued a request for information (RFI) to learn more about the availability of domestically manufactured solar PV panels and components.

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

September 21, 2022
SEG Solar plans to set up a solar module manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas with an annual capacity of more than 2GW.

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

September 20, 2022
US thin-film module manufacturer Toledo Solar is planning to expand production in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Silicon Ranch partners with Solarcycle to recycle used PV modules

September 20, 2022
Solar modules used in PV plants from independent power producer Silicon Ranch will be recycled by Solarcycle as part of a new partnership between the US companies.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

News

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

News

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

News

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

News

Spanish developer Solarpack acquires peer Solaer

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022