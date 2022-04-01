Solar Media
Enel signs grant agreement with EU for 3GW bifacial PV module facility in Italy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Enel Green Power’s 3SUN plant will be able to produce 3GW per year of bifacial PV modules by July 2024. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power (EGP) has signed a grant agreement with the European Commission for a 3GW PV module plant in Catania, Italy, with an R&D commitment to pursue tandem cell production in the coming years.

Under the European Union’s first Innovation Fund for large-scale projects, it will contribute to the development of TANGO (iTaliAN pv Giga factOry) with a total investment of around €600 million (US$662 million). Additional funding from the EU of €118 million will help increase by 15-fold its current 200MW capacity. and will include the manufacture of bifacial heterojunction PV cells.

The 3Sun plant is expected to be fully commissioned by July 2024, with a first line with a capacity of 400MW set to begin production in September 2023.

Enel said 3Sun’s lines will also produce heterojunction bifacial panels and further teased the development of modules featuring tandem cell structures in the future, but provided no specific timeline for this. While heterojunction modules are already commercially available, tandem cells are still considered to be some years away from commercialisation.

Francesco Starace, CEO of the Enel Group, said: “The sourcing footprint of these important components is a weak point in the global supply chain and we see the need to rebalance its geographic spread that is today excessively dependent on a single Asian source. This investment will place 3,000 MW per year of production capacity back in Europe and will mark for Italy a big step in retaining leadership in technology.”

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Group Power, said about the TANGO project that it has “high potential” for scalability and could be a model for other gigawatt-scale PV factories to be developed in Europe.

“The TANGO project will contribute towards the achievement of EU’s increased ambitions of 40% energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, alongside helping reduce energy dependency,” added Bernabei.

Earlier this year, EGP was one of the major European solar developers to call on the European Union to develop a PV supply chain strategy for Europe.

NexWafe targeting technology licensing model following Reliance investment

April 1, 2022
Solar wafer producer NexWafe is planning to follow up on its new collaboration with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries by licensing its technology to strategic partners globally.

SolarPower Europe unveils eight actions needed to reach 1TW of solar PV by 2030

March 31, 2022
SolarPower Europe has issued a list of eight actions that will help Europe accelerate solar deployment to reach a total capacity of 1TW by 2030 and reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels imports.

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

March 29, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has laid claim to a new cell efficiency record for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction PV cell.

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

March 29, 2022
Europe can halve the amount of gas in its energy mix and reduce energy costs by €323 billion (US$356 billion) if it rapidly accelerates renewable deployment, according to a new report from energy technology group Wärtsilä.

Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy’s grid , expanding cross-border connections

March 25, 2022
Italian grid operator Terna will invest €9.5 billion (US$10.45 billion) to help improve the country's national transmission grid and build cross-border interconnections, paving the way for easier access for renewables.

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

March 24, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has an “ambitious plan” to revitalise US solar manufacturing increasing its stake in polysilicon producer REC Silicon, although it has called on the US to pass the Solar Energy Manufacturing Act (SEMA) to help support this.

Pressure mounts on US policymakers to pass PV manufacturing tax breaks as funding for DOE-led ‘Accelerator’ is proposed

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

News

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

News

SMA Solar’s 2021 inverter sales fall due to chip shortage

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
