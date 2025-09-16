Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European solar leaders ask EU policymakers for more manufacturing support

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

News

European solar leaders ask EU policymakers for more manufacturing support

News

Philippines commissions country’s first agriPV-plus-storage project

News

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to improve access to community solar projects

News

Fixing the renewable energy data mess

Features, Guest Blog

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

News

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

News

Australian start-up wins funding to commercialise daylight solar inspection technology

News

UK charts path to trebling solar by 2030

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The ESMC and SPE have proposed five key measures to help boost European solar manufacturing. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

Two of the major European solar trade associations, the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) and SolarPower Europe (SPE), have called for EU policymakers to take measures to support European solar manufacturing.

In a joint letter to the European Commission and Ministers of the Competitiveness Council ahead of a solar PV ministerial meeting on 30 September 2025, the two solar associations have called for additional measures beyond the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) that was passed last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The letter notes that the European solar sector is at a “crossroads”, with solar deployment stalling – SPE forecasts 2025 to be the first year in over a decade where solar PV additions will decline – and with manufacturing under “existential threat”.

“Europe’s solar industry is at a crossroads. Without immediate, coordinated action, Europe risks losing its remaining solar manufacturing base. We call on EU leaders to turn the ambition of the Net-Zero Industry Act into reality,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe.

Despite the NZIA aiming to help the region produce at least 40% of its annual deployment needs for net-zero technologies, of which 30GW of generation capacity will be manufactured by the European solar PV industry, it will require more political support. “This cannot be achieved without additional, urgent and coordinated political support,” said the letter.

“EU leaders should be ready to take action beyond the implementation of the Net-Zero Industry Act to secure strategic sovereignty in solar PV supply chains in line with its commitment in the 2024 EU Solar Charter,” reads the letter, which can be accessed here.

“The EU must act now to preserve its solar sovereignty. The ESIA’s 30GW ambition is not materialising – and time is running out. Manufacturers cannot wait until the next financial framework to see action,” stressed Christoph Podewils, secretary general of ESMC.

The European Solar PV Industry Alliance (ESIA) was launched in 2022 by the European Commission with the goal of promoting investment in EU solar manufacturing, and reaching the target of 30GW solar manufacturing capacity by 2025, but as Podewils points out, this has not been achieved.

Rather than more European solar manufacturing capacity being added in Europe, the industry has seen several players shutting down their manufacturing production since 2023. This includes REC Group shutting down its polysilicon facility in Norway, NorSun discontinuing its ingot and wafer operations in Norway in favour of the US and Meyer Burger closing its German module assembly plant in 2024 and going on to file for insolvency earlier this year (Premium access).

Five measures to support European solar manufacturing

The letter mentions five key measures for the Commission to consider, including an action plan for the European solar industry, through a political commitment and roadmap, to rebuild and grow a domestic solar manufacturing industry across the entire value chain.

Another measure is the revision of public procurement legislation that would go beyond article 25 of the NZIA and that would reward resilience, cybersecurity and EU-made content. It also calls for the creation of a new cleantech manufacturing fund under the next Multiannual Financial Framework. That new manufacturing fund should have a dedicated facility for solar manufacturing that covers both capex (capital expenditure) and opex (operational expenditure) support.

The fourth measure calls for an expansion of temporary opex support, echoing calls made by the ESMC to PV Tech Premium last year.

At the time, Johan Lindahl, former secretary general of ESMC, said: “We have calculated that, if the modules that European manufacturers are manufacturing are sold at market prices, the opex support could be in the form of covering the difference between the now-unsustainably low module prices and the manufacturing cost of European manufacturers.”

Finally, the letter calls for increased involvement from the European Investment Bank (EIB) as it has currently played a minor role in financing solar manufacturing. This would take the form of offering zero-interest loans or counter-guarantees that could provide the financial stability and long-term confidence sought by investors.

“Implementation of the Net-Zero Industry Act is important, but insufficient on its own. With manufacturers in peril, there is no time to lose,” the letter concludes.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
esmc, europe, european commission, european manufacturing, European Solar Manufacturing Council, solar manufacturing, solarpower europe

Read Next

VTT researchers working with the PEARL Consortium.

European PEARL project develops flexible perovskite cell with 21.6% conversion efficiency

September 11, 2025
The PEARL Consortium has developed perovskite solar cells with carbon electrodes with a conversion efficiency of 21.6%.
The EBRD headquarters in London.

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

September 11, 2025
The EBRD has launched a new programme to improve access to green financing and support energy investments such as renewable power projects.
image

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

September 10, 2025
A project claimed to be Germany’s largest agriPV plant has been commissioned in the north-east of the country.
Overview of the Lidso solar PV plant in Denmark developed by European Energy

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

September 9, 2025
The average price of solar modules sold in Europe fell marginally between July and August, while buyers’ confidence remained steady.
A 2.2MWp solar project in France. Image: Apex Energies.

France awards 971MW of ground-mount solar in latest tender

September 8, 2025
France has awarded 971MW of ground-mount solar capacity, to 165 projects, in the eighth round of the PPE2 PV tender.
Perovskite thin film test cells

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

September 5, 2025
Scientists from Germany and Saudi Arabia have discovered that perovskite thin-film cells are compatible with current industry standard silicon solar cells, which they claim is a “crucial step toward the industrialisation of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

News

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

News

UK charts path to trebling solar by 2030

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Australia: installed rooftop solar reaches 26.8GW in H1 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.