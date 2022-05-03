Subscribe
Group Licence
News

European trade bodies decry ‘distorting’ interventionist energy policy, call for accelerated renewables rollout

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy
Europe

Latest

European trade bodies decry ‘distorting’ interventionist energy policy, call for accelerated renewables rollout

News

SolarEdge posts record quarterly revenue as European shipments soar

News

Bipartisan group of US senators wade into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

News

KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

News

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

Product Reviews

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The trade bodies wrote to the EC, heads of member states and energy ministers to urge against any intervention. Image: Glyn Lowe via Flickr

The heads of five major energy trade bodies in Europe have written to the European Union and member states urging them not to change the current power price setting mechanism in light of the continent’s energy crisis and instead pursue greater renewables rollout.

They have called on the trade bloc and its member states to shift away from fossil fuels, invest in clean energy alternatives, accelerate energy savings and unlock demand response, while avoiding changes to the current electricity price setting mechanism.

“Short-term interventionist measures such as wholesale or retail price caps should be avoided,” said the letter. “Such measures impair the ability of the energy market to deliver an efficient and secure supply/demand balance in the spot market, increasing the cost of the energy transition.”

The letter said European electricity markets have “proven highly effective in ensuring a secure electricity supply to consumers, while providing incentives for clean investments” during the region’s energy crisis, adding that forward markets have “sent a powerful signal for investments in renewable energy, energy storage and consumer-driven solutions, including by way of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and long-term hedging.”

PV Tech Premium has examined the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPA contracts and merchant trading strategies in Europe as well as exploring how Russia’s invasion on Ukraine looks set to reshape Europe’s energy apparatus as member states scramble to establish new renewables targets and reduce their reliance on Russian fossil fuel imports.  

The signatories – Mark Copley, CEO of the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET); Kristian Ruby, secretary general of Eurelectric; Christian Baer, secretary general of Europex; Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe; and Giles Dickson, CEO WindEurope – wrote to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EC) and other EC heavyweights as well as European heads of state and energy ministers.

They noted how, in the short-term, measures to protect customers from volatile energy prices were needed but said that direct support measures targeting vulnerable consumers was the “most cost-effective and least distortive way to meet the EU’s objective of clean energy independence”.

Signatories also advised that “preserving market signals and ensuring investor certainty is critical to channel the required volumes of private investments into renewable energy, carbon-neutral energy supply and infrastructure.”

“Any market interventions on electricity wholesale markets would not address the root problem of the current situation – an overreliance on imported fuels – and would fundamentally distort dispatch and investment signals indispensable to addressing the crisis,” the trade bodies said.

The heads of the trade bodies said Europe’s energy industry was “ready to put its experience and practical knowledge to the service of decision makers” but that it “wants the European Union to lead the resolution of this crisis situation”.

They called on the EC and all member states to ensure that “such input is taken into due account in future decisions”, while also criticising the decision by some countries to intervene in their domestic energy markets.

Individual decisions, such as the joint Spanish and Portuguese proposal of lowering Iberian electricity prices to a maximum of €30/MWh (US$33/MWh), are “the worst option to take as they unravel the Internal Energy Market and risk fracturing a strong, united European response,” the letter said.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy crisis, europe, european commission, european solar, european union, intervention, policy, solarpower europe

Read Next

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

April 29, 2022
JinkoSolar has increased its PV manufacturing capacity expansion plans for 2022 once again in spite of margin pressure affecting its bottom line, citing accelerating demand in Europe and beyond.

‘America cannot afford to wait’ on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

April 27, 2022
Dozens of major corporate entities in the US have joined renewable energy organisations in demanding greater action on the Biden administrations’ budget reconciliation package for clean energy and manufacturing as Congress returns from recess.

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

April 25, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has adopted a new plan that will serve as a roadmap for shaping the future of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar and energy storage, in California.

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

April 25, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has been directed to integrate climate considerations into its policymaking just one month after it launched a solar tariff investigation that industry players have warned is already hampering the country’s clean energy transition.
PV Tech Premium

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

April 20, 2022
PV Tech Premium examines the impact of Europe's energy crisis on both PPAs and merchant trading, exploring the different factors companies ought to consider when deciding on the balance of their operations

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

April 13, 2022
The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

Product Reviews

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021