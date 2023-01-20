EWEC issues RFPs for development of 1.5GW Abu Dhabi solar PV project

The solar PV project is expected to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar capacity to about 4GW. Image: EWEC.

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to 19 companies and consortiums to develop a new solar PV project in Abu Dhabi with a power generation capacity of 1.5GW.

Located in the Ajban area, the plant is expected to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar capacity to about 4GW, complementing the Noor Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra installations.

Meanwhile, the RFP is for the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the plant and associated infrastructure.

According to EWEC, the successful developer will own up to 40% of the entity, while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi government.

The developer will also enter into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with EWEC. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Previously, a total of 43 companies and consortiums submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to EWEC. After the EOI stage in May 2022, 19 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage. The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parameters for the project to support qualified companies and consortiums in developing their submissions.

Companies and consortiums are expected to respond to the RFP by the end of the first quarter of 2023. EWEC will then hold a public event to confirm the companies and consortiums who submit proposals.