Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Finlight, Atrato merge, target 2GW of operational distributed solar PV capacity in Europe by 2030

By JP Casey
March 16, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

GameChange Solar secures 258MW Egypt tracker deal

News

AI in PV plant operations: the road ahead

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Finlight, Atrato merge, target 2GW of operational distributed solar PV capacity in Europe by 2030

News

Waaree begins construction of its 10GW solar ingot and wafer plant in Maharashtra

News

Solar PV and energy storage get boost in new Maryland legislation

News

Genesis Energy breaks ground on 136MWp solar PV power plant in New Zealand

News

Edify Energy secures approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

‘More capital available’ for renewable energy investments in 2026

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

FTC Solar signs 1GW tracker supply deal with Strata Clean Energy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Atrato Group rooftop solar project.
The new company, which will use the Finlight brand, aims to have 2GW of distributed solar PV capacity in operation by the end of the decade. Image: Atrato Group.

European energy company Finlight and UK-headquartered distributed solar PV firm Atrato Onsite Energy have merged, and aim to increase their operational solar capacity in Europe to over 2GW by the end of the decade.

The new company, which will operate under the Finlight brand, currently has an operational solar PV portfolio of 700MW split across 815 commercial and industrial (C&I) facilities, alongside 23,000 residential solar projects and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the UK, Spain and Portugal. The new Finlight will offer on-site power purchase agreements (PPAs), solar renting and 100% financing services for both companies and individuals across the C&I and residential sectors.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The majority of this portfolio was previously owned by Finlight—which had around 20,000 residential solar and battery projects in operation prior to the merger—and Finlight plans to invest a further €2.3 billion (US$2.6 billion) into the new company by 2030, to achieve its capacity addition goals.

Distributed solar and storage has been touted as a solution to Europe’s ongoing grid capacity crisis, which has seen the European Commission introduce legislation to help improve the grid permitting process across the continent. Locating electricity generation systems, such as solar and BESS projects, in the locations where that electricity is going to be used can eliminate the need for cumbersome grid connections.

“Centralised power stations have dominated energy markets for a century but increased electriﬁcation is reshaping electricity demand,” explained Finlight CEO Gurpreet Gurjal. “This requires smaller, more ﬂexible power stations located closer to where energy is used.”

Finlight noted that using electricity generated and stored by local projects such as these can reduce energy costs by around 25%.

The company also plans to invest in its “core markets” of the UK, Spain and Portugal, the latter of which are notable for a considerable lack of grid availability to accommodate the scale of renewable energy capacity that has been brought online in recent years. According to figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Morningstar, Spain has the highest ratio of late-stage renewable energy projects in grid connection queues to installed capacity in Western Europe, with 170%.

This translates to almost 130GW of renewable energy capacity in late-stage development that is awaiting grid connections, and the ratio compares to less than 40% in Italy and the UK. Last year, Spain passed a decree to remove barriers to the deployment of BESS, as the country looks to shore up its grid function.

Finlight and Atrato were merged by Canadian asset manager Brookfield to create a new company that will be “one of the largest European distributed generation operators”, according to Finlight. The transaction includes Brookfield’s acquisition of Finlight for around €150 million (US$172.2 million), and follows its £220 million (US$292.1 million) acquisition of Atrato back in 2024.

Leaders in the European solar sector are turning their attention to this year’s SolarPlus Europe event, to be held in Italy on 15-16 April by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.

atrato onsite energy, brookfield, commercial and industrial solar, distributed solar, europe, finlight, grids, residential solar, solar-plus-storage, SolarPLUSEU

Read Next

A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.

Edify Energy secures approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 16, 2026
Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has received approval from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for its Burroway Solar Farm, a 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales (NSW).
Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power secures financing on 250MW Spanish PV portfolio

March 13, 2026
Renewable energy investment platform Nexwell Power has closed a €167 million (US$191 million) multi-tranche project financing for a 248MW solar PV portfolio in Spain.
Primergy-Gemini-ApprovedImage-2-768x575

Primergy closes US$760 million refinancing for Gemini solar-plus-storage project

March 12, 2026
Primergy, launched by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, has secured a US$760 million refinancing for its Gemini Solar and Storage Project in Clark County, Nevada.
A Swift Current Energy solar project.

Cypress Creek acquires 2.4GW solar, 720MW BESS project in Arkansas from Swift Current

March 12, 2026
Cypress Creek Renewables has acquired the Steel River project in Arkansas from Swift Current Energy, which will come online in 2029.
The AU$700 million facility includes an AU$620 million term loan and an AU$80 million multi-purpose facility. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight acquires 300MW New Zealand solar-plus-storage platform via AU$500 million invetsment

March 12, 2026
Foresight Group has made its first investment in New Zealand's renewable energy sector, acquiring development platform NZ Clean Energy (NZCE).
Cero Generation's Castrum agriPV project in Italy.

EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

March 11, 2026
EU member states awarded a record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through auctions in 2025, according to SolarPower Europe.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

What is dictating solar module price increases?

News

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

News

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

Features, Guest Blog

Top ten solar manufacturers shipped over 500GW of modules in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

‘More capital available’ for renewable energy investments in 2026

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain