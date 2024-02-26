Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

News

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

News

BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

News

“A spirit of cooperation”: tackling challenges in the solar EPC sector

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Alas Renewable Energy buys 201MWp Colombia PV plant

News

SunPower secures over US$300 million funding for PV and storage lease programmes

News

MPC Energy Solutions begins construction at 65MWp Guatemalan solar project

News

Shoals Technologies to expand US manufacturing capacity with US$80 million investment

News

US community solar to add 7.6GW of capacity between 2024 and 2028

News

BCSE: US installs record of 35.3GW of solar capacity in 2023

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar’s decision to focus on module production puts in a strong position going in to 2024. Credit: First Solar.

Thin-film solar manufacturing could add over US$10 billion in product value to the US economy by 2026, according to a study commissioned by US thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar manufacturer First Solar.

The study, conducted by the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette – and commissioned by First Solar – found that First Solar’s plans for 14GW of domestic US module production in 2026 would add an “estimated” US$4.99 billion to the value of the US economy and US$10.18 billion in “output”, the value of products produced by the economy per year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is in addition to around US$2.78 billion in labour incomes from around 30,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, which the report estimated would result from First Solar’s operations by 2026.

Retrospective figures from 2023 found that First Solar’s 6GW of nameplate US module production capacity added US$2.75 billion in value and US$5.32 billion in output to the US economy. Moreover, its construction activity at facilities in Ohio, Alabama and Louisiana contributed over US$900 million in economic value and almost US$2 billion in output.

The study used IMPLAN economic software to analyse First Solar’s actual and forecast spending. No such studies have been published for other solar manufacturers.

Thin-film vs silicon

“This report reflects the real value of solar technology made in America for America, with materials sourced from businesses across the country, and not simply assembled here using imported components,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer of First Solar.

Widmar’s comments are true by virtue of First Solar’s technology choice. As a thin-film CdTe manufacturer, First Solar’s manufacturing process relies on fewer steps than traditional PV technologies and is isolated from the global silicon supply chain that dictates other major manufacturers’ operations.

For example, First Solar’s process “integrates the manufacturing of wafers and cells”, the company said in a statement, and can be vertically integrated in the US market much more easily than silicon competitors, for whom the supply chain is overwhelmingly concentrated in China and Southeast Asia.

CdTe modules can also benefit more easily from the government’s tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), most notably the domestic content adder, which requires 40% of a solar module’s cost of materials to come from US-made components.

For silicon-based competitors, upstream capacity in the US is still coming online and faces incredible competition from producers in Southeast Asia. US renewables firm Clean Energy Associates wrote a guest piece for this publication in December on the disparities between US capacity announcements for modules and more upstream components.

Is 2024 First Solar’s year?

Technology notwithstanding, PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville has predicted that First Solar could be the only major global solar manufacturer to have a profitable 2024.

In a blog post published in November 2023, Colville drew attention to both First Solar’s insulation from the silicon supply chain – which he forecast to have a difficult year – and First Solar’s projected capital expenditure (capex) for 2024, which could hit record levels, as reasons for optimism for the company. First

Solar’s capex could also outstrip the cumulative capex for the top four Chinese solar manufacturers: JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Canadian Solar and Trina Solar. Much of this expenditure is due to the capacity expansions in Alabama and Louisiana and First Solar’s new research and development (R&D) centre in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
c-si manufacturing, cadmium telluride, cdte, first solar, Inflation Reduction Act, pv modules, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

Features

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024