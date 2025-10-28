Subscribe To Premium
FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

By George Heynes
October 28, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

Daqo polysilicon sales jump, company claims ‘healthy’ inventory level in Q3 2025

Solar corporate funding sees uptick in Q3 2025 with US$6.5 billion

Premier Energies strengthens solar portfolio with KSolare, Transcon buy

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

From energy yield to real-time performance: a new metric for PV project success

Despite the separation, FRV Australia and Genesis Energy will continue co-ownership of the Lauriston solar PV plant (pictured). Image: FRV Australia.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced the development of a 210MWdc solar project in New Zealand's Rangitikei District.

The Rangitikei solar project, located on New Zealand's North Island, represents FRV Australia's largest announced development in the country to date. The announcement also coincides with the conclusion of FRV's joint venture with Genesis Energy, an agreement that had facilitated FRV Australia's entry into the New Zealand market.

The original joint venture, established in late 2021, aimed to develop up to 500MW of solar capacity across New Zealand over five years.

FRV Australia, a developer of sustainable energy solutions owned by Saudi Arabia's Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, will proceed with the Rangitikei project independently. The company operates under the broader FRV portfolio, which has established operations across multiple international markets.

According to the company's announcement, the Rangitikei project is in "active development," though the initial announcement did not disclose specific details regarding construction timelines, grid connection arrangements, or power purchase agreements.

However, the announcement did confirm that the project will create local employment, with a peak of 250 jobs and an average of 75 workers over an expected 24-month construction period.

In addition, the project design also includes the potential for future integration of a battery energy storage system (BESS), which will enhance grid flexibility and resilience. The size of the BESS has not been disclosed.

Carlo Frigerio, CEO of FRV Australia, said the project "contributes to FRV Australia's vision of leading the energy transition in this region, supporting local economic development, and contributing to the green electrification goals of Aotearoa."

Despite ending their development partnership, FRV Australia and Genesis Energy will continue joint ownership and operation of the Lauriston Solar Farm in Canterbury. The 63MW Lauriston project, which began generation in April 2025, was delivered on time and on budget as the partnership's primary completed project.

The site, featuring over 90,000 solar PV modules spread across a 93-hectare site, is located west of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island, near the Rakaia River in the Canterbury Plains area.

The Lauriston facility represented New Zealand's largest solar installation at the time of completion, though larger projects are now under development. For instance, the 179MWdc Glorit solar PV plant recently cleared regulatory hurdles with Environmental Protection Authority consent.

FRV Australia again expressed gratitude for Genesis Energy's role during their joint venture period, noting that the relationship facilitated valuable market entry and project development experience.

Genesis Energy, meanwhile, has indicated plans to focus on building capabilities for smaller, distributed solar projects rather than utility-scale developments.

The Rangitikei project adds to FRV Australia's broader portfolio, which includes eight operational solar farms across Australia, totalling over 900MW of capacity. Indeed, the company recently completed the 300MW Walla Walla Solar Farm in New South Wales, its largest Australian project to date, under a power purchase agreement with Microsoft.

Econergy PV plant in Romania

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

October 27, 2025
Chinese engineering firm Shanghai Electric has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with independent power producer (IPP) Econergy to build a 342MW solar PV plant in Romania.
The deal includes Engie's 600MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall County, southeast of Lubbock, Texas – the largest asset in its portfolio. Image: Engie.

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

October 27, 2025
Engie has signed additional PPAs with Meta, expanding their partnership to more than 1.3GW across four solar projects in Texas.
While the financial details of the orders were not disclosed, all four one-time supply contracts are scheduled for delivery in the next two years. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

October 27, 2025
Waaree Energies has secured four solar module supply contracts totalling 692MW – three for projects in India and one in the US through its subsidiary.
Premier invested INR5 billion (US$56.96 million) in acquiring Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19.38 million), alongside Syrma SGS Technology, in KSolare. Image: Premier Energies.

Premier Energies strengthens solar portfolio with KSolare, Transcon buy

October 27, 2025
Premier Energies has acquired a 51% stake each in transformer maker Transcon and inverter producer KSolare Energy. 
The solar industry is watching to see if the emerging generation of perovskite-based PV. Credit: Fraunhofer ISE.

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

October 27, 2025
US solar technology company Swift Solar has deployed perovskite solar technology as part of a Department of Defence cyber warfare exercise in the state of Virginia.
Image: BNRG Leeson.

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

October 27, 2025
Australian solar developer, BNRG Leeson, has submitted plans for a 440MW solar PV facility in Victoria's Campaspe Shire to Australia's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

