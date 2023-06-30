Grenergy inks 12-year solar PPA for 241MW solar PV plant in Chile

Chile is one of the main markets for Spanish developer Grenergy, where it has connected more than 500MW of solar capacity already. Image: Grenergy.

Spanish developer Grenergy has signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for its Gran Teno solar park in Chile.

The Gran Teno solar PV plant is the company’s largest project so far with a capacity of 241MW and will be located in the province of Curicó, near Santiago de Chile, the capital.

Expected to be operational in December 2023, Grenergy will supply 140GWh of annual electricity to an undisclosed “international utility” as the offtaker, and brings the total signed for this solar project to 285GWh.

Chile is one of the main markets for the Spanish developer where it connected more than 500MW of solar PV capacity and has currently 500MW of projects under construction and developing 3.3GW of capacity between solar and wind, and 4GWh of capacity for battery storage.

Moreover, this latest offtake agreement brings the company total to 1.4GW of long-term contracted capacity across Spain, Chile and Colombia, with 1.5GW currently in the negotiation phase across several markets.

“We are very proud that important multinationals from very different industries continue to choose us as a long-term partner to provide them with green energy and thus collaborate in the decarbonisation of the economy. This agreement underlines Grenergy’s strength and boosts its growth in the key Chilean market,” said Grenergy CEO David Ruiz de Andrés.

Earlier this year the Spanish developer strengthened its business in the US with the acquisition of the remaining stake of 60% in solar energy facility developer Sofos Harbert.