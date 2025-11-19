Subscribe To Premium
Gunning for growth: European investors snap up Recurrent Energy’s 275MWdc solar-plus-storage site in Australia

By George Heynes
November 19, 2025
The Recurrent Energy Bayou Galion solar project in the US.
The transaction involves a 275MWdc solar PV power plant paired with a 120MW BESS. Image: Recurrent Energy.

Recurrent Energy, the development arm of Canadian Solar, has sold its 275MWdc Gunning hybrid solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, to an undisclosed European infrastructure and investment group.

The transaction involves a 275MWdc solar PV power plant paired with a 120MW battery energy storage system (BESS) located approximately one hour north of Canberra. Recurrent Energy was granted consent for the Gunning solar-plus-storage project in late November 2024.

The Gunning Energy Park will connect to Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) through a Transgrid transmission line, positioning it to provide grid services and energy arbitrage opportunities within the NEM framework.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, emphasised the project’s role in advancing Australia’s energy transition.

“This milestone builds on our continued success in the country, highlights our ability to develop innovative, large-scale renewable energy projects, and marks an important step in advancing Australia’s transition to a cleaner and more reliable energy system,” Guerrero added.

Recurrent Energy announced the transaction earlier this week; however, the financial terms and the specific identity of the European buyer remain undisclosed. The sale represents another significant divestment for Recurrent Energy as the company continues its develop-and-divest strategy across the Australian renewable energy market.

One of the most substantial projects included in this develop-and-divest strategy is the 100MW/200MWh Mannum BESS in South Australia, which was sold to Australian energy infrastructure developer Epic Energy in 2024. It was commissioned in May 2025.

The transaction builds on Recurrent Energy’s expanding presence in Australia’s renewable energy sector. The company reached financial close on a 171MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria late last year, demonstrating continued investor confidence in Australian hybrid projects.

The Carwarp Energy Park in Victoria represents another example of Recurrent Energy’s hybrid development approach, combining solar generation with co-located battery storage systems.

It should also be noted that the 150MW Carwarp project recently joined AEMO’s Market Management System. The registration with AEMO’s system represents a critical step in the commissioning process, indicating readiness for testing and grid integration activities.

The Australian renewable energy market has attracted substantial international investment as the country transitions away from coal-fired generation toward renewable energy sources.

Hybrid projects that combine solar and battery storage have garnered particular attention from infrastructure investors seeking long-term, stable returns from essential grid infrastructure.

As a result, numerous solar-plus-storage projects are being pursued nationwide. As reported by PV Tech in October, the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission approved Ark Energy’s 435MW Richmond Valley solar-plus-storage project, while Global Power Generation advanced its 290MW Fraser Coast development through Queensland’s environmental approval process.

australia, Co-location, nem, new south wales, nsw, pv power plants, recurrent energy, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, utility-scale solar

Image: Reconergy Renewable Energy.

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

November 19, 2025
Econergy Renewable Energy has successfully connected its 52MW Resko solar project in Poland to the national electricity grid.
George Touloupas headshot.
Premium

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

November 18, 2025
PV Talk: George Touloupas of Intertek CEA explains how the regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain.
Image: Metis Energy.

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

November 18, 2025
The 94MW Gunsynd Solar Farm has been registered in AEMO's Market Management System as the Queensland project prepares for commissioning.
Image: SunCable (via LinkedIn).

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

November 17, 2025
Renewable energy developer SunCable has signed an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with the Powell Creek Native Title Holders, marking a milestone for the company’s AAPowerLink project in Australia's Northern Territory.
The inauguration took place at the 113 acre project site, where Jakson announced an investment of over INR80 billion (US$912 million) for the facility. Image: Jakson Group.

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

November 17, 2025
Jakson Group has started Phase 1 construction of its 6GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility at Maksi, Madhya Pradesh.
Solar panels in India.

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

November 17, 2025
India’s race to 500GW is being slowed by critical grid bottlenecks, NTPC PMI’s Abhinav Jindal told PV Tech.
