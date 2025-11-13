Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

By George Heynes
November 13, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

Economic and demographic trends to create opportunities for solar as world becomes ‘thirsty for energy’

News

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

Features, Interviews

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

News

Mooreast begins study to build up to 500MW floating renewables in Timor-Leste

News

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Recurrent Energy was behind the development of the 150MW Suntop Solar project in New South Wales (pictured). Image: Recurrent Energy.

Recurrent Energy’s 150MW Carwarp Solar Farm in Victoria and Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia’s 200MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales have registered with AEMO’s Market Management System.

This indicates that both projects are progressing toward commissioning and commercial operation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The Market Management System registration represents a critical milestone for utility-scale solar projects entering Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

Both facilities are expected to contribute over 615GWh of annual renewable energy generation to the NEM.

Victoria’s Carwarp facility targets 405GWh annual generation

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has registered its Carwarp Solar Farm, with a maximum capacity of 150MW and a registered capacity of 186MW, in AEMO’s system.

Located near Carwarp in Victoria’s North West, approximately 35km south of Mildura, the facility forms part of the broader Carwarp Energy Park development.

The solar PV power plant utilises 243,000 Canadian Solar PV modules and is expected to generate 405GWh annually. The project operates under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a multinational off-taker; however, the commercial terms remain undisclosed.

Recurrent Energy reached financial close on the project late last year, which will eventually incorporate a hybrid battery energy storage system as part of the Carwarp Energy Park configuration.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Westpac Banking Corporation, and Société Générale, Sydney Branch, were confirmed to be providing financing for the solar PV project.

In March 2025, the company then contracted GRS to construct the facility as part of the broader 171MW solar-plus-storage development.

The facility’s location in Victoria’s Mallee region positions it within an area of high solar irradiance and existing transmission infrastructure, supporting efficient grid integration and energy delivery to Melbourne and regional demand centres.

Naturgy’s Glenellen project backed by Telstra PPA

Meanwhile, GPG Australia, a subsidiary of GPG/Naturgy, has also registered the 200MW Glenellen Solar Farm with AEMO’s Market Management System.

The facility has a maximum capacity of 200MW and registered capacity of 264MW, located 2km northeast of Jindera and 16km north of Albury in New South Wales.

Glenellen Solar Farm features approximately 380,000 single-axis tracking solar modules reaching up to 5 metres in height across 263 hectares of solar infrastructure within a broader 398-hectare site.

The project integrates co-located sheep grazing to preserve agricultural land use, demonstrating agrivoltaic principles in utility-scale solar development.

The facility operates under a long-term PPA with Telstra, covering 50% of its output, which supports the telecommunications company’s 2030 emissions reduction targets. Glenellen Solar Farm is expected to supply 210GWh annually.

TrinaSolar previously signed an agreement to sell the project during its development phase.

AEMO’s Market Management System registration enables utility-scale solar PV power plants to participate in NEM dispatch and settlement processes. The registration process requires completion of connection agreements, compliance testing, and technical validation before facilities can commence commercial operation.

The difference between maximum capacity and registered capacity reflects technical considerations, including inverter configurations, grid connection constraints, and market participation requirements.

Registered capacity determines the facility’s dispatch capability within NEM operations.

aemo, commissioning, gpg, naturgy, new south wales, ppa, pv power plants, recurrent energy, solar pv, utility-scale solar, victoria

Read Next

Nextracker_gemini_dual_bifacial_module_tracker-768x508

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

November 12, 2025
Nextracker has rebranded itself as ‘Nextpower’ to reflect what the company said was its evolution from solar tracker supplier to a “full-platform” provider of integrated energy solutions.
According to the company, the funds will help Infinity Power, a subsidiary of Infinity, add around 3GW of renewable capacity across key African markets. Image: EBRD.

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

November 12, 2025
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its equity stake in Infinity by US$40 million.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

November 12, 2025
Solar PV in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) made a strong showing across October 2025, reaching 4,715GWh – a 9.88% increase on the 4,291GWh recorded in October 2024.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

November 11, 2025
During a week marked by significant developments, ACME Solar and Reliance NU Energies win SJVN tenders while Emmvee launches IPO.
In total, the projects will deliver 1.2GW of solar power and 720MWh of battery storage capacity. Image: Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform.

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

November 11, 2025
Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform and Infinity Power have signed agreements to develop two renewable energy projects in the country. 
Image: Pacific Energy.

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

November 11, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Horizon Power to deliver a hybrid power system to the town of Leonora in Western Australia's goldfields, aiming for up to 60% renewable energy penetration by 2027.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA