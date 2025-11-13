Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The Market Management System registration represents a critical milestone for utility-scale solar projects entering Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

Both facilities are expected to contribute over 615GWh of annual renewable energy generation to the NEM.

Victoria’s Carwarp facility targets 405GWh annual generation

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has registered its Carwarp Solar Farm, with a maximum capacity of 150MW and a registered capacity of 186MW, in AEMO’s system.

Located near Carwarp in Victoria’s North West, approximately 35km south of Mildura, the facility forms part of the broader Carwarp Energy Park development.

The solar PV power plant utilises 243,000 Canadian Solar PV modules and is expected to generate 405GWh annually. The project operates under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a multinational off-taker; however, the commercial terms remain undisclosed.

Recurrent Energy reached financial close on the project late last year, which will eventually incorporate a hybrid battery energy storage system as part of the Carwarp Energy Park configuration.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Westpac Banking Corporation, and Société Générale, Sydney Branch, were confirmed to be providing financing for the solar PV project.

In March 2025, the company then contracted GRS to construct the facility as part of the broader 171MW solar-plus-storage development.

The facility’s location in Victoria’s Mallee region positions it within an area of high solar irradiance and existing transmission infrastructure, supporting efficient grid integration and energy delivery to Melbourne and regional demand centres.

Naturgy’s Glenellen project backed by Telstra PPA

Meanwhile, GPG Australia, a subsidiary of GPG/Naturgy, has also registered the 200MW Glenellen Solar Farm with AEMO’s Market Management System.

The facility has a maximum capacity of 200MW and registered capacity of 264MW, located 2km northeast of Jindera and 16km north of Albury in New South Wales.

Glenellen Solar Farm features approximately 380,000 single-axis tracking solar modules reaching up to 5 metres in height across 263 hectares of solar infrastructure within a broader 398-hectare site.

The project integrates co-located sheep grazing to preserve agricultural land use, demonstrating agrivoltaic principles in utility-scale solar development.

The facility operates under a long-term PPA with Telstra, covering 50% of its output, which supports the telecommunications company’s 2030 emissions reduction targets. Glenellen Solar Farm is expected to supply 210GWh annually.

TrinaSolar previously signed an agreement to sell the project during its development phase.

AEMO’s Market Management System registration enables utility-scale solar PV power plants to participate in NEM dispatch and settlement processes. The registration process requires completion of connection agreements, compliance testing, and technical validation before facilities can commence commercial operation.

The difference between maximum capacity and registered capacity reflects technical considerations, including inverter configurations, grid connection constraints, and market participation requirements.

Registered capacity determines the facility’s dispatch capability within NEM operations.