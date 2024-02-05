Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Huasun to supply 1.2GW G12R rectangular heterojunction solar cells

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Huasun said the supply agreement marks the first 1GW-scale supply for rectangular heterojunction cells. Image: Huasun.

Chinese solar manufacturer Huasun has finalised a deal to supply 1.2GW of G12R (210mm) rectangular heterojunction (HJT) solar cells to an undisclosed company.

Under a cooperation agreement, Huasun will supply the solar cells, while both companies will collaborate in various areas, including research and development of HJT technology. This supply agreement also marks the first gigawatt-scale rectangular solar cells deal for HJT cells, according to the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Everest G12R rectangular HJT solar cells are built on a half-cell silicon wafer measuring 182mm*105mm, while implementing HJT3.0 bifacial microcrystalline mass production technology, advanced silver-coated copper and super multi-busbar (SMBB) processes. This integration allows for improved photoelectric conversion efficiency, which can read 35.5% for mass-produced cells.

With the company focused on HJT technology – both in cells and modules – it shipped over 3GW of products in 2023, according to Yang Zongyuan, general manager of Huasun’s sales division in China.

In terms of module efficiency, the company has also continued to improve the efficiency of its HJT modules, with the Huasun Himalaya G12-132 HJT solar module posting a power output of 750.544W and a conversion efficiency of 24.16%, as certified by Munich-headquartered solar testing and certification institute TÜV SÜD last November.

g12, heterojunction solar cell, hjt, huasun, rectangular cells, supply agreements

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024