Huasun to supply 1.2GW G12R rectangular heterojunction solar cells

Chinese solar manufacturer Huasun has finalised a deal to supply 1.2GW of G12R (210mm) rectangular heterojunction (HJT) solar cells to an undisclosed company.
Under a cooperation agreement, Huasun will supply the solar cells, while both companies will collaborate in various areas, including research and development of HJT technology. This supply agreement also marks the first gigawatt-scale rectangular solar cells deal for HJT cells, according to the company.
The Everest G12R rectangular HJT solar cells are built on a half-cell silicon wafer measuring 182mm*105mm, while implementing HJT3.0 bifacial microcrystalline mass production technology, advanced silver-coated copper and super multi-busbar (SMBB) processes. This integration allows for improved photoelectric conversion efficiency, which can read 35.5% for mass-produced cells.
With the company focused on HJT technology – both in cells and modules – it shipped over 3GW of products in 2023, according to Yang Zongyuan, general manager of Huasun’s sales division in China.
In terms of module efficiency, the company has also continued to improve the efficiency of its HJT modules, with the Huasun Himalaya G12-132 HJT solar module posting a power output of 750.544W and a conversion efficiency of 24.16%, as certified by Munich-headquartered solar testing and certification institute TÜV SÜD last November.