Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

Illustration of the project Mermaid solar park in Denmark developed by GreenGo. Image: GreenGo Energy.

Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and German investment company Commerz Real have agreed to acquire 362MW of solar PV projects in Denmark.

Through a joint venture, owned 50/50 between each companies, they have acquired two early phase projects – with a capacity of 170MWp and 192MWp – in Jylland, from Danish developer GreenGo Energy which will continue to develop the projects.

Construction of the two solar plants is expected to start in 2024 with commercial operations aimed for early 2026.

Moreover, both companies aim to grow the current portfolio of the joint venture to 1GW from GreenGo Energy’s utility-scale solar PV portfolio in Denmark, according to the Danish developer.

As the Danish solar market is growing rapidly – last year Denmark added 1.2GW of solar PV mainly through utility-scale – it is expected the country will reach 8GW of solar power capacity by 2030, according to Hydro Rein.

“The investment will diversify our Nordic portfolio in terms of technology and production, and we see great potential in combining wind and solar to help decarbonise major industrial players. Backed by strong governmental ambitions, we are looking forward to explore more opportunities in Denmark,” said Olivier Girardot, head of Hydro Rein.

Earlier this year, Hydro Rein collaborated with Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) on an hybrid solar-wind project in Brazil, with 130MW of solar PV capacity to be added in a second phase.

commerz real, denmark, greengo, hydro rein, joint venture, project acquisition, utility-scale solar

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

November 2, 2022
Norwegian energy company Equinor has acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen, strengthening Equinor’s solar PV portfolio and capabilities.

Asian Development Bank finances construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV project

October 25, 2022
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$18.26 million financing package for the construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV plant.
Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

October 21, 2022
With many similarities to the Greek solar market, Romania is on track to accelerate its solar deployment in the coming years.

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

October 20, 2022
US engineering, procurement, and construction contractor SOLV Energy has invested in autonomous robotics company Swap Robotics.

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

October 20, 2022
Trina Solar has launched a new n-type module to its Vertex series with an 595W version for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects.

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

October 18, 2022
US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia.

