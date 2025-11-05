Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

By Tristan Erion-Lorico and Max Macpherson at Kiwa PVEL
November 5, 2025
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

Features, Guest Blog

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

News

Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

News

Spain passes decree strengthening grid resilience and boosting energy storage

News

Anker SOLIX on surviving 55°C heat and coastal corrosion in Australian conditions

Features, Interviews

Pioneering the future of bifacial back contact solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

News

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

News

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Delamination around the perimeter of glass//glass modules has been the most common issue arising from PQP testing over 2025. Image: Kiwa PVEL.

Looks matter when it comes to PV modules. At Kiwa PVEL, our independent extended reliability testing has revealed an increase in the number of visual inspection failures over the last year, specifically related to delamination defects.

As we’ve often noted, changes in an individual module’s unique Bill of Materials (BOM) can have big impacts to its long-term reliability and performance. As module producers update their manufacturing processes and deploy new types of encapsulant materials, and as more modules are deployed to high-temperature environments, issues related to delamination can arise that impact project safety and performance.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription
Figure 1: PQP failure rates as reported in past Scorecards. The percentage of manufacturers and BOMs experiencing at least one failure has been steadily rising.

Throughout our suite of testing, the Product Qualification Program (PQP), Kiwa PVEL conducts visual inspections of modules to identify issues that cause premature field failure. Modules are examined for delamination, corrosion, broken or cracked surfaces and other ‘major’ defects using the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 criteria. In 2025, we reported the highest number of PQP failures in our annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard report. Visual inspection was once again the leading failure category, with 60% of all failures detected during visual inspection.

Where does delamination occur?

Within a module’s construction, front and rear encapsulants bond solar cells to the front and rear surfaces of the module, respectively. Degradation of these components can result in delamination and/or corrosion.

Figure 2: The encapsulant layers of a PV Module.

Delamination occurs in modules for a variety of reasons, ranging from poor materials choice, usage of thinner encapsulants and/or poor lamination processes. Since 2012, when we introduced the PQP, we’ve uncovered frequent examples where the choice of BOM had direct impacts on module reliability. In many of these cases, different BOMs being tested had the same model number, nameplate and datasheet, but the use of different materials yielded different results.

Bubbles, bubbles, everywhere!

The most common issue arising from PQP testing over 2025: delamination around the perimeter of glass//glass modules. This defect involves bubbles appearing after damp heat (DH), thermal cycling (TC), potential induced degradation (PID) and/or other PQP tests. In some more egregious cases, these bubbles were even observed at incoming inspection of the PQP samples.

While they may cause moisture ingress and corrosion over time, the more pressing concern is reduced electrical creepage distance because, unlike encapsulant, air is not an electrical insulator. This means a higher risk of inverter electrical insulation faults, ground faults or even arc faults between the module’s electrical circuit and frame. Kiwa PVEL is aware of this issue occurring at PV sites, where modules with delamination around the perimeter suffered electrical arc faults leading to catastrophic failures and severe safety risks.

In the example in Figure 3 (see below), this particular BOM used one type of encapsulant, resulting in one of the most significant cases of delamination we’ve seen after 1,000 hours of damp heat conditions. However, two other BOMs with the same model type from the same module manufacturer that used different encapsulants did not have any delamination issues.

Figure 3: Post-DH1000, this BOM showed significant delamination while two other BOMs of the same model type did not.

In another recent example (Figure 4) from our damp heat test, a glass//glass module from a different manufacturer likely had edge pinch issues where the laminate is thinner around the perimeter due to encapsulant squeeze out/flowing during lamination. This can lead to module breakage (as highlighted in a recent paper from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory), and/or the lack of encapsulant along the edges can cause bubbles around the perimeter of the laminate, which again presents significant safety hazards.

Figure 4:  Another example of significant bubbles appearing post-DH1000.

The above cases are not unique. We reported 9% of manufacturers eligible for the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard experienced delamination failures along the edges of their glass//glass modules following DH testing, and that number has steadily increased since the Scorecard’s publication. These have been consistent reminders of the importance of proper lamination.

Across our PQP and batch testing population, delamination defects will sometimes appear during IEC 61215 duration testing (such as post-DH1000, post-TC200 and post-PID96), but we also see some BOMs that don’t exhibit bubbles until the extended PQP durations of DH2000, TC600 and PID192. In many cases of delamination defects, the bubbles were not there during pre-shipment visual inspection. Therefore, both PQP and batch testing are imperative to know if these issues exist.

With all of this in mind, Kiwa Solar’s Procurement Best Practices include PQP testing for BOM and module design qualification, specifying the acceptable BOM(s) in the procurement contract, and conducting third-party production oversight to ensure that the specified materials are being utilised. We also strongly recommend batch testing of the mass-produced modules to ensure consistent quality and reliability. Leveraging these tools can bring site owners increased confidence that their modules will perform to expectations for decades – and look good, too.

Tristan Erion-Lorico is VP of Sales and Marketing, and Max Macpherson is Data & Reports Manager at Kiwa PVEL.

bill of materials, delamination, encapsulant, Kiwa PVEL, pv module reliability scorecard

Read Next

Shipping containers on a boat.

India launches antidumping investigation on solar encapsulants from South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand

October 2, 2025
The Indian Department of Commerce has launched an antidumping investigation on solar encapsulants originating or exported from South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.
UVID chamber testing solar panels

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

July 29, 2025
Kiwa PVEL examines the ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) results on n-type technology from its latest PV Module Reliability Scorecard.
Headshot_Tristan-Erion-Lorico-PVEL-149px
Premium

Module quality is suffering as PV producers cut costs

June 4, 2025
PV Talk: Kiwa PVEL's Tristan Erion-Lorico discusses the latest Module Reliability Scorecard and what it reveals about standards in PV manufacturing.
Module performance testing from Kiwa PVEL

Record 83% module test failure in Kiwa PVEL’s 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard

June 4, 2025
A total of 83% of module manufacturers have had at least one test failure in the Kiwa PVEL 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard, up from 66% a year ago.
Image: PVEL.

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

February 24, 2025
A high breakage rate in thin PV module glass is a vulnerability that is not yet widely understood due to inadequate testing regimes, according to the IEA PVPS.
A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.

CEA: HJT bifacial modules generate higher price premiums

January 14, 2025
Generation benefits from bifacial modules have gained high price premiums compared to their monofacial counterparts, according to a report from the Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

News

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany