Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News

Philippines’ SPNEC aiming to raise funds to develop 10GW of solar

News

Interconnection reform should be a top priority for FERC, clean energy associations say

News

Photon Energy posts record revenue, eyes merchant solar opportunities

News

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

News

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

News

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

News

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
RK Singh, minister of new and renewable energy, speaking at a public address last year. Image: Youtube/MNRE

The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), which represents companies from across the PV value chain, has written to the Indian central government raising concerns about the upcoming imposition of a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 25% on solar PV cells and 40% on solar PV modules.

In a letter addressed to the minister of new and renewable energy (MNRE) R.K Singh, the organisation said the BCD, which comes into effect in April, would cause a “serious jolt” to solar developers and could increase the cost to consumers by INR30-50/kWh (US$0.4-0.66/kWh).

As a result, it has called on the MNRE to grandfather the BCD for projects announced before its office memorandum (OM) on 9 March 2021 that initially outlined the plans and rate. It said up to 10GW of projects could be adversely affected if steps were not taken.

It said the increase in cost because of the tariffs would have “an adverse impact on the perception of the renewable energy industry which is seen as a cost-effective alternative to the conventional sources of energy”.

To meet the additional cost, developers will be required to raise the funds “via short-term working capital or additional equity at a much higher interest rate leading [to] economic unviability,” said the letter, adding this would hinder business expansion plans and result in lower then expected growth in the Indian solar industry.

The BCD was confirmed in India’s budget announcement on 1 February, which was widely expected after an announcement in November 2021. The budget also saw a quadrupling of funding for the country’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, designed to spur domestic PV manufacturing at the same time as the BCD is intended to dampen solar imports.

At the time of the budget announcement, Vinay Rustagi, managing director of research firm Bridge to India (BTI), told PV Tech the budget would be a “game-changer” for domestic manufacturing and would have a far greater impact than the PLI. A more in-depth look at the budget can be found here.

PV Tech’s sister site Energy-Storage.news has taken a detailed look at the storage announcements included in the Indian budget, examining the impact on the country’s storage sector.

And PV Tech Premium has broken down the key mechanisms and avenues available to businesses looking to set up manufacturing facilities in India as well as laying out the instruments for investing in the country’s growing solar sector more broadly.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
bcd, import tariffs, india, india budget, india solar, nsefi, PLI, pv manufacturing, tariffs

Read Next

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

February 10, 2022
Renewable energy trade associations have hit out at a new tariff investigation request from a US solar manufacturer, warning that the filings could derail efforts to tackle the climate crisis and slow economic growth.

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

February 10, 2022
Indian state-run hydropower company SJVN is planning to deploy 10GW of solar PV in Rajasthan over the next five years through a INR50,000 crore (US$6.7 billion) investment.

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

February 10, 2022
Indian utility Tata Power will aim to take advantage of policy support from India’s government as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

February 9, 2022
Auxin Solar has asked the US Department of Commerce to investigate whether Southeast Asia-based companies are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

February 7, 2022
President Joe Biden’s move to extend tariffs on imported solar modules and cells will distort international trade, China's commerce ministry has said.

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

February 4, 2022
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec said it has put on hold a 900MW solar project in India due to a lack of supply of domestic modules and the upcoming introduction of a new import duty.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off