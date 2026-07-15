Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India’s CERC moves to unlock 15.7GW of renewable grid capacity

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Policy, Grids, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

US DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ROUND-UP: PureSky, ClearGen and Aligned Climate Capital advance projects

News

EU solar fleet avoided US$22 billion in gas costs amid Middle East conflict

News

T1 Energy seeking US PV component partners as Austin plant taps semiconductor talent pool

News

Bluebird Solar secures 439.35MW module order from NTPC REL

News

Every component counts: T1 Energy’s plan to fill US solar’s supply chain gaps

Features, Featured Articles

Qualitas Energy secures US$63 million for 117MWp Polish solar portfolio

News

Cypress Creek and Google start construction at US’ largest solar-plus-storage project

News

India’s CERC moves to unlock 15.7GW of renewable grid capacity

News

BlackRock subsidiary agrees to acquire Summit Ridge Energy

News

Avantus, Clean Power Alliance sign PPA for 200MW solar PV, 800MWh BESS project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Connectivity granted to projects without signed PPAs totals 22.05GW, of which around 15.7GW could be released or utilised under the new mechanism. Image: Unsplash.

India’s electricity market regulator, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), has issued a suo motu order introducing a one-time mechanism to release interstate transmission connectivity reserved for renewable energy projects that received Letters of Award (LoAs) but failed to secure power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The move could make up to 15.7GW of grid connectivity available for other developers, according to the commission.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The order addresses projects that obtained connectivity under the General Network Access (GNA) Regulations, which set rules for grid access, using LoAs issued by Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs), including SECI, NHPC, NTPC and SJVN.

The framework allowed developers to seek transmission connectivity before signing PPAs on the assumption that the LoAs would subsequently culminate in the signing of PPAs and power sale agreements (PSAs).

However, CERC said many projects did not progress because buyers failed to sign PSAs, leaving transmission connectivity reserved for projects that did not reach commercial operation.

According to data analysed by the commission, REIAs issued LoAs for 40.42GW between 2019 and June 2025, while PPAs were signed for only 2.34GW. LoAs granted to projects without signed PPAs totalled 22.05GW of capacity, of which around 15.7GW could be released or utilised under the new mechanism.

The Commission has introduced three optional pathways for affected developers. They may retain their connectivity while exiting the LoA route and pursue project development through another eligible route, substitute the original LoA with a PPA signed under another LoA, or voluntarily surrender the connectivity.

Developers may also choose not to opt for any of the pathways and continue to be governed under the existing GNA Regulations.

CERC said it was relaxing provisions of the GNA Regulations under its powers to remove obstacles to securing grid connections and issuing the mechanism under its suo motu powers to ensure better utilisation of scarce interstate transmission infrastructure.

The commission added said the objective is to prevent transmission capacity from remaining stranded and enable projects with firm contractual arrangements to access the interstate transmission system more efficiently.

The order follows recommendations from the Ministry of Power, which proposed a one-time measure for legacy LoA-based projects where PPAs and PSAs had not been executed. It also follows multiple rounds of stakeholder consultation, including a staff paper, a draft order and a public hearing.

Earlier this month, Indian credit rating agency ICRA said the country’s power transmission sector is entering a multi-year investment cycle, with capital expenditure expected to reach INR5-6 trillion (US$52-62 billion) between FY2027 and FY2032. The spending will support grid expansion and new transmission corridors to integrate more than 900GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035-36, although land acquisition and right-of-way challenges continue to delay projects and contribute to renewable energy curtailment.

central electricity regulatory commission, cerc, grid bottlenecks, grid curtailment, india, policy and regulation, ppas, solar pv

Read Next

Solar generation delivered average savings of €146 million per day, SolarPower Europe said. Image: Flickr.

EU solar fleet avoided US$22 billion in gas costs amid Middle East conflict

July 15, 2026
Solar power saved the European Union €20 billion (US$22 billion) in gas imports between 1 March and 15 July, according to SolarPower Europe.
Dan Barcelo CEO of solar manufacturer T1 Energy (1)

T1 Energy seeking US PV component partners as Austin plant taps semiconductor talent pool

July 15, 2026
The chief executive of fledgling US module and cell producer T1 Energy has highlighted his company’s efforts to forge local component manufacturing partnerships and tap homegrown engineering talent.
The modules will be manufactured at Bluebird Solar’s 2.5GW automated solar PV module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Image: Bluebird Solar.

Bluebird Solar secures 439.35MW module order from NTPC REL

July 15, 2026
Bluebird Solar has secured a 439.35 MW order from Indian state-owned power producer NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL).
The financing will support the construction of two solar PV projects, which are expected to become operational in 2027. Image: Qualitas Energy.

Qualitas Energy secures US$63 million for 117MWp Polish solar portfolio

July 15, 2026
Qualitas Energy has secured a €53 million (US$63 million) non-recourse financing package for a 117MWp greenfield solar PV portfolio in Poland.
Shell’s 25MW Qabas solar plant in Oman. Image: Shell.

Shell sells 5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Aditya Birla Renewables

July 14, 2026
Shell Overseas Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of oil and gas giant Shell, has signed an agreement to sell 100% of Solenergi Power Private to renewables platform Aditya Birla Renewables (ABRen).
A solar project in the US.

Renewables still offer cheapest LCOE in the US as all prices rise – Lazard

July 13, 2026
Renewables are the lowest-cost source of new energy generation in the US, despite increasing costs, according to Lazard.
Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar hits financial close on 5.2GW/19GWh ‘round-the-clock’ solar-plus-storage project

News

EnergyCo, Transgrid sign deal to unlock transmission capacity for 3.56GW of renewables and battery storage in Australia

News

The challenges and risks of AI adoption in the solar industry

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Shell sells 5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Aditya Birla Renewables

News

JinkoSolar vice chairman and co-founder Chen Kangping resigns

News

Renewables still offer cheapest LCOE in the US as all prices rise – Lazard

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye