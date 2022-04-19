iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

iSun has more than 550MW of utility-scale solar projects under development. Image: iSun.

Solar EPC company iSun more than doubled its revenue year-on-year in 2021, driven in part by the execution of its commercial and industrial (C&I) PV project backlog.

The Vermont-based firm posted revenues of US$45.3 million, a 115% increase on 2020, thanks also to the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and the addition of a new professional services revenue stream.

While revenue for the year exceeded prior guidance, the company posted a net loss in 2021 of US$6.2 million.

Nonetheless, iSun CEO Jeff Peck said 2021 was a milestone year for the firm: “We successfully built a solar service platform capable of addressing the generational opportunity presented by EV adoption and decarbonisation.”

Solar EPC Peck changed its name to iSun early last year after its acquired solar-powered EV infrastructure provider iSun in January. Months later the company entered the utility-scale solar EPC segment with the purchase of Oakwood Construction Services before strengthening its position in the residential sector through the acquisition of installer SunCommon .

In November, iSun invested in US commercial PV project developer Encore Renewable Energy and has since been selected to design and deliver around 1,780 off-grid solar canopies at EV charging stations across the US as part of a US$29.3 million contract.

iSun’s revenue jumped in Q4 2021 to US$$27 million, representing a 190% increase on the same quarter of 2020.

With more than 550MW of utility-scale projects currently under development, iSun said it currently remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for the solar industry and its ability to capitalise on such growth.