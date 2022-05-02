Subscribe
KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

KKR’s acquisition will accelerate Albioma’s renewables development in French overseas territories and international expansion. Image: Albioma.

Investment firm KKR has reached an agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma.

Once the transaction is finalised, KKR will help accelerate the company’s energy transition in French overseas territories as well as its international expansion.

Albioma’s board of directors welcomed the transaction with an offer priced at €50 (US$52.85) per share, plus €0.84 dividend to be paid exclusively in cash.

Furthermore, KKR’s acquisition will help support the developer to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030. Albioma currently has an installed capacity of 1GW with a strong presence in French overseas territories with solar PV.

The company also has investments in biomass and geothermal energy and is present in Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

The acquisition sees KKR continue its expansion into the renewable industry after launching Aster Renewable Energy in April, a platform aimed to develop, build and operate renewable and energy storage projects in Taiwan and Vietnam primarily.

Last December it launched a new utility-scale solar and energy storage platform named Stellar Renewable Power.

Frédéric Moyne, Albioma’s chairman and CEO said: “This offer from KKR confirms the relevance of Albioma’s vision, the quality of strategy execution and the value of our positioning, particularly in French overseas.

“It also highlights the Group’s successful transformation to serve the energy transition thanks to the continued commitment of our teams, which will be continued and strengthened with the support of KKR.”

French bank institution Bpifrance a shareholder since 2016 and holder of 5% of Albioma’s share will continue to support the developer by investing alongside KKR.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Read Next

Investor KKR launches renewables platform Aster aimed at Southeast-Asia

April 28, 2022
Investment firm KKR has launched Aster Renewable Energy, a renewable platform aimed to develop, build and operate solar, wind and energy storage projects in Southeast Asia.
PV Tech Premium

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

April 22, 2022
Having last month utility-scale solar in Sweden, Finnish investor Korkia is eyeing up a portfolio of renewables investments that stretches from Canada to Romania via partnerships with local developers capable of embracing the Lego-like replicability and scalability of solar PV. PV Tech Premium speaks to Mikko Kantero, executive vice president of renewable energy at Korkia, to find out more.
PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

April 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$450 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and energy storage project pipeline in the US.

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

April 19, 2022
Total corporate funding of solar fell by 7% year-on-year to US$7.5 billion in Q1 2022, with Mercom Capital warning of “significant headwinds” that could slow momentum considerably.

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

April 13, 2022
The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.

