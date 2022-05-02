KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

KKR’s acquisition will accelerate Albioma’s renewables development in French overseas territories and international expansion. Image: Albioma.

Investment firm KKR has reached an agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma.

Once the transaction is finalised, KKR will help accelerate the company’s energy transition in French overseas territories as well as its international expansion.

Albioma’s board of directors welcomed the transaction with an offer priced at €50 (US$52.85) per share, plus €0.84 dividend to be paid exclusively in cash.

Furthermore, KKR’s acquisition will help support the developer to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030. Albioma currently has an installed capacity of 1GW with a strong presence in French overseas territories with solar PV.

The company also has investments in biomass and geothermal energy and is present in Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

The acquisition sees KKR continue its expansion into the renewable industry after launching Aster Renewable Energy in April, a platform aimed to develop, build and operate renewable and energy storage projects in Taiwan and Vietnam primarily.

Last December it launched a new utility-scale solar and energy storage platform named Stellar Renewable Power.

Frédéric Moyne, Albioma’s chairman and CEO said: “This offer from KKR confirms the relevance of Albioma’s vision, the quality of strategy execution and the value of our positioning, particularly in French overseas.

“It also highlights the Group’s successful transformation to serve the energy transition thanks to the continued commitment of our teams, which will be continued and strengthened with the support of KKR.”

French bank institution Bpifrance a shareholder since 2016 and holder of 5% of Albioma’s share will continue to support the developer by investing alongside KKR.