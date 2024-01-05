KPI Green Energy, Emmvee ink 300MW bifacial mono-PERC module supply agreement

The timeframe for the delivery of the modules is scheduled to be completed between June 2024 and May 2025, with some modules being dispatched as early as March 2024.

Last year the module manufacturer partnered with German solar research centre Fraunhofer ISE to build a 1.5GW solar cell manufacturing plant near Bangalore, southern India. The production line would both include mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.

Even though a timeframe for the completion of the plant was not given at the time, the manufacturer expected to have a domestic Indian annual cell capacity of 1.5GW by 2024, while in 2021 it signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Karnataka to establish a 3GW cell and module assembly plant in the state.