Larger companies or those ‘with the right technology’ will consolidate industry, says Martin Green

Another topic that was brought to the attention of Green was how Chinese companies have a high flow of talent moving around, which Green sees as a positive factor for the solar industry.

“There’s a lot of exchange of personnel between manufacturers in China. That’s one reason the industry is so strong. The manufacturers are able to access people with talent and attract them to their company with suitable incentives, and so on. The industry is very healthy in terms of exchange of talented people between companies.”

Green adds that in order to fill possible shortages at lower levels, with many companies hiring engineers straight out of university, there would be a need to train recent graduates in the PV field before they enter the industry.

