Leeward Renewable Energy powers 196MW solar PV plant in Ohio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
The projects in Ohio and Arizona have already secured a power purchase agreement with Verizon. Credit: Leeward Renewable Energy

Solar developer Leeward Renewable Energy has reached commercial operation of the Big Plain Solar 196MW solar PV plant in Ohio, US.

Another solar project, White Wing Ranch Solar, with a capacity of 160MW, located in the US state of Arizona has begun construction and is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024.

Both solar projects, along with a wind farm, have secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) with telecommunications company Verizon. Last year, both companies signed PPAs for several of Leeward’s solar and wind projects, among them the 100MW Oak Trail solar farm in North Carolina which started commercial operations in August this year.

As both have an ongoing partnership, earlier this year they signed a virtual power purchase agreement for Leeward’s 100MW solar PV project in North Carolina.

Financing of two projects including Big Plain Solar was secured last year through MUFG Bank and Wells Fargo, with approximately US$420 million in construction financing and US$195 million in tax equity commitment, respectively.

Moreover, construction of the project started in August 2022 and used cadmium telluride thin-film manufacturer First Solar’s module for the project, while the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the project will be handled by EPC contractor SOLV Energy.

Jason Allen, CEO at Leeward, said: “Today’s announcement underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the energy transition in the US and making a substantial, positive impact in the communities where we operate.”

These projects will bring closer the developer’s goal of 10GW of operating and contracted renewable capacity by 2026, which currently sits at 2.7GW between 26 solar PV, wind and energy storage facilities across the US.

