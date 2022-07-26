Subscribe
Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

By Jules Scully
Installation and development firms drive US solar job creation, says IREC

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

MISO’s newly approved transmission line buildout ‘to support 53GW of renewables’

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

The Milagres solar plant is expected to start commercial operation in 2024. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy trader América Energia for an under-construction PV plant in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

Requiring an investment of BRL 800 million (US$150 million), the 210MWp Milagres solar plant is expected to start commercial operation in 2024.

Pedro Vidal, VP of origination and commercialisation at Lightsource bp, said the partnership with América Energia includes the issuance of renewable energy certificates, which will generate additional value for the customer.

He added that the collaboration “is part of our strategy to reach smaller customers, which we are currently achieving through partnerships with traders who want to operate more in retail”.

The deal follows Lightsource bp signing a ten-year PPA earlier this year for the Milagres project with Brazilian developer and energy trader Casa dos Ventos.

With a 4GW portfolio of solar projects under development in Brazil, Lightsource bp said it expects to meet the growing demand for solar renewable energy contracts, both through corporate PPAs and self-production structures. 

Recent months have seen the developer secure contracts for 130MW of solar in the UK, set up operations in France and reveal plans for an aquaculture solar plant in Taiwan.

Also in the state of Ceará, Canadian Solar announced last month it is selling a 70% interest in two solar projects with a combined capacity of 738MWp to SPIC Brasil, a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation of China.

brazil, Ceará, lightsource bp, ppa, renewable energy certificates

