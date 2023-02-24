Lightsource bp signs 188MWdc solar PPA with AEP Energy Partners in Indiana

The Honeysuckle Solar project is expected to begin commercial operation in 2024. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with American Electric Power’s subsidiary AEP Energy Partners for a 188MWdc project in Indiana, US.

The Honeysuckle Solar project will begin commercial operation next year while construction has already started on site. Lightsource bp will finance, build, own and operate the facility and sell the generated solar energy to AEP Energy Partners under a long-term PPA.

The project also involves other solar PV product manufacturers, including solar PV solutions provider First Solar, which supplies solar panels; solar tracker technology provider Array Technologies, which offers smart solar trackers; and steel producer Nucor.

“This PPA is a great example of how energy buyers with sustainability goals can work with us to spur the buildout of new solar projects that will improve the health and energy security of communities across the US while helping strengthen local economies,” said Kevin Smith, Lightsource bp’s CEO of the Americas.

Greg Hall, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of AEP, added, “The partnership with Lightsource bp demonstrates our commitment to the development of new renewable resources that both empower local communities and support a cleaner, brighter energy future.”

Earlier this month, Lightsource bp signed a PPA with fast food giant McDonald’s for a 145MWac/180MWdc PV project in Louisiana. McDonald’s will offtake the entirety of the power produced at the Prairie Ronde solar project, which is expected to generate around 327,000MWh annually.

Lightsource bp will handle financing, construction and operation of the facility – construction is set to begin in early 2023, with commercial operation set for late 2024. Lightsource said that it will invest US$3.9 million a year in maintaining the facility and the surrounding land.