LONGi lowers solar wafer prices on changes in supply and demand

LONGi Green Energy’s investor relations department said the wafer price reduction is due to changes in market supply and demand. Image: LONGi Green Energy.

Following news of lower silicon material prices, silicon wafer giant LONGi Green Energy has announced a small reduction in its wafer prices.

On November 24, Longi Green Energy lowered the price of its 155μm p-type M10 (182/247mm) mono wafers by 1.6% to RMB7.42 (US$0.93).

Product Price (RMB) Price (US$) 155μm p-type M10 (182/247mm) 7.42 0.928 155μm p-type M6 (166/223mm) 6.24 0.78 155μm p-type M10 (182/247mm) 7.54 0.953 160μm p-type M6 (166/223mm) 6.33 0.80 LONGi’s mono wafer prices on 24/11/2022.

LONGi Green Energy’s investor relations department said the price reduction is due to changes in market supply and demand.

Meanwhile, Data from PV InfoLink showed that the prices of 182 and 210 wafers fell by 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively, week-on-week. The agency pointed out that the price of mono wafers continued to fluctuate significantly.

Although there was no public price adjustment by first-tier manufacturers, a variety of flexible changes were made in terms of order execution. Second- and third-tier wafer manufacturers have made radical reductions in their prices to boost shipments.

On November 23, China’s Nonferrous Metal Industry Association Silicon Industry Branch also said that mono wafer prices fell slightly, as reported by PV Tech Premium here.

Third-party analysis in the industry predicts that a price inflection point is around the corner.