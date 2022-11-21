LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

LONGi shipped more than 30GW of modules in the first three quarters of 2022. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturer LONGi has set a world record conversion efficiency level of 26.81% for silicon heterojunction (HJT) PV cells.

Validated by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hameln (ISFH), the record was achieved using mass production processes and full-size silicon wafers, according to the Chinese manufacturer.

The milestone comes after LONGi reached 26.5% HJT cell efficiency last June, achieved on M6 full-size monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Since June 2021, LONGi has improved HJT solar cell conversion efficiency from 25.26% to 26.81%, with three increases in just over a month going from 26.74% to 26.78% and the current 26.81% at the moment, reinforcing the company’s focus on investing in its research and department team.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member also pushed the cell efficiency for its gallium-doped p-type HJT PV cell earlier this year, with a conversion efficiency of 25.47%.

Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi, said: “Improving the efficiency and reducing the LCOE (levelised cost of energy) is the eternal theme of the development of photovoltaic industry. Solar cell efficiency is the beacon of photovoltaic technology innovation. Every 0.01% improvement in solar cell conversion efficiency requires enormous efforts.”

During the first three quarters of the year, LONGi led modules shipments with more than 30GW. The company expects to ship between 50-60GW of modules, including self-use, for the whole of 2022.

Furthermore, the SMSL member is expected to reach a capacity of 85GW for 2022, by far the highest of any manufacturer, with Trina Solar, second on the list, set to reach a module capacity of 65GW.