Subscribe
Group Licence
News

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

Q&A: Origami Solar explains how steel PV module frames can lower costs and emissions

Features, Interviews

Germany’s PNE eyes 8GW PV pipeline by 2027

News

Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

News

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

News

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi shipped more than 30GW of modules in the first three quarters of 2022. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturer LONGi has set a world record conversion efficiency level of 26.81% for silicon heterojunction (HJT) PV cells.

Validated by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hameln (ISFH), the record was achieved using mass production processes and full-size silicon wafers, according to the Chinese manufacturer.

The milestone comes after LONGi reached 26.5% HJT cell efficiency last June, achieved on M6 full-size monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Since June 2021, LONGi has improved HJT solar cell conversion efficiency from 25.26% to 26.81%, with three increases in just over a month going from 26.74% to 26.78% and the current 26.81% at the moment, reinforcing the company’s focus on investing in its research and department team.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member also pushed the cell efficiency for its gallium-doped p-type HJT PV cell earlier this year, with a conversion efficiency of 25.47%.

Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi, said: “Improving the efficiency and reducing the LCOE (levelised cost of energy) is the eternal theme of the development of photovoltaic industry. Solar cell efficiency is the beacon of photovoltaic technology innovation. Every 0.01% improvement in solar cell conversion efficiency requires enormous efforts.”

During the first three quarters of the year, LONGi led modules shipments with more than 30GW. The company expects to ship between 50-60GW of modules, including self-use, for the whole of 2022.

Furthermore, the SMSL member is expected to reach a capacity of 85GW for 2022, by far the highest of any manufacturer, with Trina Solar, second on the list, set to reach a module capacity of 65GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.
cell efficiency, conversion efficiency, heterojunction, isfh, longi, smsl

Read Next

JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon module sets record 23.86% conversion efficiency

November 15, 2022
JinkoSolar’s 182mm TOPCon N-type solar module has recorded a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 23.86%, topping the company’s previous record of 23.53% for an N-type module.
PV Tech Premium

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

November 15, 2022
The top four solar module manufacturers had shipments totalling more than 114GW during the first three quarters of 2022, as demand slowed in Europe but grew rapidly in China.
PV Tech Premium

Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end

November 8, 2022
Solar module companies are more than willing to expand production this year, with new module project announcements from old and new players continuing to emerge.

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

November 2, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has launched a new PV module for the distributed generation (DG) and rooftop market.

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

November 1, 2022
Meyer Burger has approved a capital raise to fund a buildout of the company’s manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules to approximately 3GW.

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

October 14, 2022
Global polysilicon capacities are on track to reach 295GW by the end of 2022 as six new facilities ramp up production this quarter, according to new research from Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

Editors' Blog, Features

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022