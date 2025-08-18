Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

After the blackout

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

News

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

News

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Compared with other lightweight solar modules, LONGi said the installation of its new module could be ten days faster. Image: LONGi.

Chinese module manufacturer LONGI has launched a new back-contact (BC) lightweight module for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications.

The Hi-MO X10 Guardian Light Design module is built on the company’s hybrid passivated BC 2.0 (HPBC) cell technology. The module reaches a mass production efficiency of 24.8% and a maximum output of 560W, with a power density of 250W per square meter, according to LONGi.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

LONGi’s HPBC 2.0 cell architecture includes a weak conduction design to reduce local overheating during shading. By doing so, it reduces hotspot-related temperature by 28% compared to conventional solar cells. At the same time, it allows for shaded cells to recover 70% more power than standard modules.

The total weight of the new module is 16.3kg, which makes it 30% lighter than conventional single-glass modules. This allows for the installation of solar panels on ageing or lightweight rooftops without additional structural reinforcement, lowering the balance of system (BOS) costs per watt by nearly 33%, all while shortening installation time by up to 34 days.

Compared with other lightweight solar modules, the company said the installation of its new module could be ten days faster.

LONGi added that the new module has an optimised frame and one-line welding structure on the rear, which enhances durability under pressure loads of up to 3,600Pa on the front and 2,400Pa on the rear. This is equivalent to heavy snow (of two to three meters high) and strong wind conditions, up to grade 12.

The launch follows ongoing interest in developing solar products that can function in hostile environments, with both GameChange Solar and Nextracker launching new tracking products in the last year to better improve the performance of modules in the field.

LONGi noted that the strength of its new module’s frame has also been enhanced with a 5% thickness increase, which results in a 20% higher mechanical resistance and 50% lower central deformation under stress. The encapsulant of the new module is also 30g thicker than conventional modules, which enhances resistance to water vapour intrusion and prolonged UV exposure, added the solar manufacturer.

The rear film of the module, meanwhile, weighs 50g/m2, which enhances moisture sealing, heat resistance and avoids adhesive-based mounting, which is prone to long-term detachment and maintenance challenges.

“The launch of the Hi-MO X10 Light Design module addresses a critical challenge in the low-load rooftop segment and marks another step in LONGi’s scenario-based, differentiated product strategy,” said Jia Chao, president of LONGi Europe for distributed generation.

The news follows the launch of other modules in the solar industry, including a hybrid interdigitated back-contact (HIBC) module from LONGi itself, and a perovskite module made by Halocell Energy for use in low-light environments.

back contact, c&i rooftop, commercial and industrial, hpbc, lightweight solar panel, longi, product launch

Read Next

Tindo Topcon module

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

August 18, 2025
Australia’s sole PV producer Tindo Solar has launched a new range of n-type TOPCon modules aimed at rooftop applications.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

August 4, 2025
During H1 2025, China has added 211.61GW of new PV capacity, more than doubling last year's figures when installs reached 102.5GW in H1 2024.
Image: TÜV Rheinland

Decoding buyer decisions through GW-scale module orders: Chinese PV giants vie in a new arena

July 18, 2025
PV Tech spoke with international buyers and investors on key industry issues such as new technology equipment procurement, supply chain management and ESG compliance.
Larks Green 70MW/99MWh solar-plus-storage project in the UK from Cero Generation and Enso Energy

Cero Generation secures US$268 million funding to build 360MW UK solar-plus-storage portfolio

July 16, 2025
IPP Cero Generation and developer Enso Energy have reached financial close on a 360MW solar-plus-storage portfolio of projects in the UK.
The device offers slope adaptability of up to 1.7 degrees between posts, helping lower grading costs. Image: GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar launches new terrain-following PV tracker, reduces grading costs

July 3, 2025
US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has introduced the Genius Tracker TF, a new terrain-following solar tracker system designed to deliver “the industry’s lowest grading requirement on challenging terrain.” 
LONGi offices.

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

June 24, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Pertamina New & Renewable Energy to build a 1.4GW module assembly plant in West Java, Indonesia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.