LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

Chinese module manufacturer LONGI has launched a new back-contact (BC) lightweight module for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications.
The Hi-MO X10 Guardian Light Design module is built on the company’s hybrid passivated BC 2.0 (HPBC) cell technology. The module reaches a mass production efficiency of 24.8% and a maximum output of 560W, with a power density of 250W per square meter, according to LONGi.
LONGi’s HPBC 2.0 cell architecture includes a weak conduction design to reduce local overheating during shading. By doing so, it reduces hotspot-related temperature by 28% compared to conventional solar cells. At the same time, it allows for shaded cells to recover 70% more power than standard modules.
The total weight of the new module is 16.3kg, which makes it 30% lighter than conventional single-glass modules. This allows for the installation of solar panels on ageing or lightweight rooftops without additional structural reinforcement, lowering the balance of system (BOS) costs per watt by nearly 33%, all while shortening installation time by up to 34 days.
Compared with other lightweight solar modules, the company said the installation of its new module could be ten days faster.
LONGi added that the new module has an optimised frame and one-line welding structure on the rear, which enhances durability under pressure loads of up to 3,600Pa on the front and 2,400Pa on the rear. This is equivalent to heavy snow (of two to three meters high) and strong wind conditions, up to grade 12.
The launch follows ongoing interest in developing solar products that can function in hostile environments, with both GameChange Solar and Nextracker launching new tracking products in the last year to better improve the performance of modules in the field.
LONGi noted that the strength of its new module’s frame has also been enhanced with a 5% thickness increase, which results in a 20% higher mechanical resistance and 50% lower central deformation under stress. The encapsulant of the new module is also 30g thicker than conventional modules, which enhances resistance to water vapour intrusion and prolonged UV exposure, added the solar manufacturer.
The rear film of the module, meanwhile, weighs 50g/m2, which enhances moisture sealing, heat resistance and avoids adhesive-based mounting, which is prone to long-term detachment and maintenance challenges.
“The launch of the Hi-MO X10 Light Design module addresses a critical challenge in the low-load rooftop segment and marks another step in LONGi’s scenario-based, differentiated product strategy,” said Jia Chao, president of LONGi Europe for distributed generation.
The news follows the launch of other modules in the solar industry, including a hybrid interdigitated back-contact (HIBC) module from LONGi itself, and a perovskite module made by Halocell Energy for use in low-light environments.