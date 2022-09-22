Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Manchin permitting bill aims to streamline US transmission approval process

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Manchin permitting bill aims to streamline US transmission approval process

News

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

News

IRA impact not felt until 2024 while module supply will remain constricted in the short-term – WoodMac

News

Cost certainty, reduced wait times and flexible agreements crucial to solving US transmission woes, say experts

News

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

News

Q Energy enters the Netherlands with 300MW solar portfolio

News

Korean consortium plans green hydrogen hub with 3GW of renewables in Queensland

News

Mortenson deploys robotic pile distribution system to speed up solar project construction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The legislation would give the federal government increased permitting authority for transmission lines. Image: C-Crete Technologies.

Parts of a new US energy permitting bill that aim to accelerate the construction of transmission infrastructure have been welcomed by trade association the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE).

Released yesterday by Senator Joe Manchin, the legislation would give the federal government increased permitting authority for transmission lines found to be in the national interest.

According to ACORE CEO Gregory Wetstone, the bill includes provisions that would help streamline the transmission approval process, improving the US’s ability to meet its decarbonisation goals by better connecting renewable projects to population centres.

“We know we need to expand and upgrade the nation’s electrical grid to fully realise the renewable energy growth expected under the Inflation Reduction Act,” Wetstone said. “Yet, it remains very difficult to get new transmission lines sited, permitted and built in this country, with successful efforts rare and typically taking more than a decade.”

There was a record 676GW of solar capacity in US transmission interconnection queues at the end of 2021, according to research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), with wait times continuing to increase.

In the regions with available data, LBNL found the typical duration from connection request to commercial operation for generation plants increased from around 2.1 years for projects built in 2000-2010 to roughly 3.7 years for those constructed in 2011-2021.

On the need for permitting reform, Joe Manchin said yesterday: “No matter what you want to build, whether it’s transmission pipelines or hydropower dams, more often than not, it takes too long and drives up costs.”

The bill, dubbed the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, would require President Joe Biden to designate 25 energy projects of national importance for federal review. It would also require federal agencies to issue all permits necessary for the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline.

Joe Manchin struck a deal to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in late July having previously refused to support climate measures included in Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

As part of the IRA, Manchin secured a commitment from Biden to pass the permitting reform package before the end of the fiscal year on 30 September 2022, according to a press release from the Senate energy committee, which Manchin chairs.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acore, grid, joe manchin, legislation, permitting, policy, transmission

Read Next

Cost certainty, reduced wait times and flexible agreements crucial to solving US transmission woes, say experts

September 21, 2022
Cost certainty, reducing wait times and more flexible agreements with utilities are crucial to solving the US’ interconnections problems that are holding the country back from reaching its renewables targets

US DOE provides more detail on i2X interconnection initiative

September 19, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has released more details about, and sought more engagement with, its Interconnection Innovation e-Xchange (i2X) programme at RE+ in Anaheim, California.

Renewables only means of ‘true independence’ says European Parliament as it ups deployment targets

September 15, 2022
The European Parliament has backed plans to increase the European Union’s (EU) renewable targets as it grapples with the fallout of the war in Ukraine and the rampant energy crisis.

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

September 14, 2022
Solar PV plants across the European Union could be subject to a temporary revenue cap under new proposals aimed at helping energy consumers reduce their bills. 

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

September 14, 2022
US solar industry players gathered on the White House lawn yesterday to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), one month after it was signed into law.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from Eastern European and Central Asian nations, says report

September 14, 2022
Despite “breakthrough” renewables growth across Southeast and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia in recent years, more needs to be done to boost deployment and reduce the region’s reliance on Russian energy imports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

News

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

News

IRA impact not felt until 2024 while module supply will remain constricted in the short-term – WoodMac

News

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

News

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022