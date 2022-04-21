Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

The settlement will have Canadian Solar cease selling shingled solar cell modules in Japan until Q2 2025. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar module suppliers Maxeon Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar have settled an agreement on a patent infringement lawsuit in Japan.

The terms of the agreement will see Canadian Solar withdraw any challenges to Maxeon’s patent on shingled solar cell modules (Japan Patent No. JP6642841B2) and cease to sell shingled solar cell modules in Japan until the second quarter of 2025.

It will, however, complete pending orders this year.

Maxeon filed a patent lawsuit action against Canadian Solar back in 2020 for a patent it had retained after its spinoff from SunPower, but still retained the use of SunPower’s brand, who had acquired Cogenra Solar in 2015; the company which developed the panels’ architecture and manufacturing processes and was later sold under the ‘SunPower Performance’ brand.

Last month, Maxeon clinched module supply contracts with Cypress Creek Renewables, Origis Energy and SunPower.