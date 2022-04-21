Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

News

PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

Features, Product Reviews

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

News

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

News

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The settlement will have Canadian Solar cease selling shingled solar cell modules in Japan until Q2 2025. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar module suppliers Maxeon Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar have settled an agreement on a patent infringement lawsuit in Japan.

The terms of the agreement will see Canadian Solar withdraw any challenges to Maxeon’s patent on shingled solar cell modules (Japan Patent No. JP6642841B2) and cease to sell shingled solar cell modules in Japan until the second quarter of 2025.

It will, however, complete pending orders this year.

Maxeon filed a patent lawsuit action against Canadian Solar back in 2020 for a patent it had retained after its spinoff from SunPower, but still retained the use of SunPower’s brand, who had acquired Cogenra Solar in 2015; the company which developed the panels’ architecture and manufacturing processes and was later sold under the ‘SunPower Performance’ brand.

Last month, Maxeon clinched module supply contracts with Cypress Creek Renewables, Origis Energy and SunPower.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, japan, lawsuit, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, patent infringement, settlement, shingled solar modules

Read Next

Maxeon appoints new board chairman

April 13, 2022
Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has appointed Donald Colvin as its new chairman of the board of directors, succeeding Kevin Kennedy.

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

April 13, 2022
French energy major TotalEnergies and Japanese oil company Eneos have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop 2GW of decentralised solar capacity across Asia over the next five years.

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

April 12, 2022
Battery storage manufacturer NGK Insulators has invested in EneCoat Technologies, a spin-out of Kyoto University involved in the development of of perovskite solar cells.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

April 8, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

March 25, 2022
The foundation of a “transformed Maxeon Solar Technologies” is nearly in place, according to the company’s CEO, after it addressed its logistical failures, experienced strong demand for its products and landed a supply contract with US residential installer SunPower.

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

March 18, 2022
Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has signed a new contract to supply US solar and storage developer Origis Energy with 400MW of its shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021