Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

Image: Maxwell Technologies

Solar cell manufacturer Wujiang Maxwell Technologies has celebrated a record mass production efficiency for its heterojunction (HJ) solar cell.

Maxwell Technologies said today (2 June) that its HJ solar cell reached a conversion efficiency of 25.05% during testing.

The efficiency rate was certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) in Hamelin, Germany, more than two years after Maxwell first launched its HJ PECVD and supporting equipment project in January 2019. The company said in a statement that it has passed a “milestone for promoting the commercial application of HJT solar cells”.

The cell has a total area of 274.3cm2 and a potential conversion efficiency of 27.5%, Maxwell said in a statement, due to its low degradation rate, “excellent temperature coefficient, high bifacial rate” and low-light response.

The news comes as LONGi also toasted a breakthrough in its own high-efficiency p-type solar cells and commercial HJ cells this week. LONGi said today that its HJ solar cell reached a conversion efficiency of 25.26% during testing, higher still than Maxwell Technologies’. Both are ahead of Swiss-headquartered module manufacturer Meyer Burger, which unveiled a range of HJ solar modules with a conversion efficiency of 21.8% last month.