McDonald’s China installs solar modules at ‘zero-carbon restaurant’ in Beijing

The rooftop array features Astronergy’s 727 ASTRO series modules. Image: Astronergy.

Having installed PV modules from Chinese manufacturers, McDonald’s China has opened a “zero-carbon restaurant” in Beijing, the company’s first of its kind in the country.

As part of the project, Astronergy supplied 727 of its ASTRO series modules for the rooftop array, contributing to the annual 330,000kWh of power to be generated to meet the daily needs of the restaurant.

Spanning an area of more than 2,000 square metres, the solar system represents the first catering-related project in which Astronergy has been involved.

Located in Beijing’s Shougang Park area, the restaurant branch has been constructed with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification standards and will become, according to the fast-food chain, “the first LEED-certified zero-carbon restaurant in China”.

Astronergy, a CHINT Group company, unveiled its first TOPCon n-type modules under its ASTRO series earlier in the year and has been at the forefront of the technology’s mass production. The modules are suitable for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications.

According to industry insiders, the manufacturer is on track to reach 20GW and 13GW respectively of module and cell production capacity by the end of 2022.