Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

MPC Energy Solutions begins construction at 65MWp Guatemalan solar project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

“A spirit of cooperation”: tackling challenges in the solar EPC sector

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Alas Renewable Energy buys 201MWp Colombia PV plant

News

SunPower secures over US$300 million funding for PV and storage lease programmes

News

MPC Energy Solutions begins construction at 65MWp Guatemalan solar project

News

Shoals Technologies to expand US manufacturing capacity with US$80 million investment

News

US community solar to add 7.6GW of capacity between 2024 and 2028

News

BCSE: US installs record of 35.3GW of solar capacity in 2023

News

Would an increase in PV modules prices impact the European PV market?

Guest Blog, Features

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

Features

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A BMR Energy solar project in Guatemala.
The PV capacity of Latin and Central America could read 280GW by 2050, according to IRENA. Image: BMR Energy

Dutch clean energy developer MPC Energy Solutions has started construction of a 65MWp solar project in Guatemala, and plans to commission the project by mid-2025.

The San Patricio Renovables project will be the company’s largest single-site solar project by capacity, and almost double the size of MPC’s power generation portfolio in Latin America and the Caribbean, which currently boasts 79MWp of capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Enerland Group, a Spanish energy supplier, will complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work at the project, having previously completed EPC work at MPC’s 23.1MWp Santa Rosa & Villa Sol project in El Salvador. MPC has also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power generated at the project to Ingenio Magdalena S.A., a Guatemalan sugar producer that accounts for 8% of the country’s total energy generation, for the next 16 years.

“San Patricio will be our sixth operational power plant once completed,” said Fernando Zuñiga MPC’s managing director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The greenfield development only took around 12 months, which is truly a great accomplishment,” added Zuñiga. “It shows how quickly the energy transition can be implemented if all involved parties work focused and hand-in-hand, and that we have found great partners for this project.”

Zuñiga’s comments follow increasing interest in the Central American solar sector, with a 2022 report from Wood Mackenzie noting that, until 2050, solar is likely to be the most cost-competitive source of power generation in the region. Wood Mackenzie also notes that the average utility-scale system costs in a number of Latin American countries are expected to fall by 9% in the coming years, creating encouraging economic conditions for new solar investments in the region.

Indeed, a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) noted that the PV capacity of Central and Latin America could grow by 40%, to more than 280GW, by 2050, and these favourable conditions have encouraged companies such as MPC to expand their footprint in the region. Earlier this month, Zuñiga spoke to PV Tech Premium about MPC’s work in the region, and some of the opportunities present in the Central American solar sector.

MPC itself has already announced a number of ambitious plans for the region, including the construction of a PV plant in Panama, with a total generation capacity of up to 70MWp, and the completion of a 12.3MW project in Colombia.

americas, central america, deals, guatemala, mpc energy solutions, power purchase agreement, projects

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

Features

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024