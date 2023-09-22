News

Nautilus Solar Energy secures US$202 million for 186MW solar PV projects

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 186MW portfolio consists of 58 projects. Image: Nautilus Solar Energy

US community solar company Nautilus Solar Energy has secured US$202 million for a 186MW portfolio consisting of mainly community solar projects.

On behalf of its affiliate Nautilus US Power Holdco, Nautilus Solar Energy completed the issuance of senior secured notes to institutional investors in a private placement transaction. The portfolio comprises 58 projects operating in seven US states.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“With the successful closing of this private placement transaction, we are even more well-positioned to continue to grow our community solar business throughout the country. Nautilus Solar is demonstrating how successful renewable energy companies can reach new milestones of financial sustainability,” said Jeffery Cheng, CEO of Nautilus Solar Energy.

The company also said that the private placement “confirms institutional investor interest in both Nautilus and the growing community solar market”, adding that the segment is a secure renewable energy investment category.

Prior to this private placement, Nautilus Solar Energy bought a 270MW portfolio of projects from ESA, a US-based solar development platform, in June. Nautilus and ESA will co-develop the portfolio, which the former said is the largest early-stage solar acquisition and development partnership in its history.

Our publisher Solar Media is hosting the 10th Solar and Storage Finance USA conference, 7-8 November 2023 at the New Yorker Hotel, New York. Topics ranging from the Inflation Reduction Act to optimising asset revenues, the financing landscape in 2023 and much more will be discussed. See the official site for more details.   

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

7 November 2023

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
community solar, debt financing, nautilus, renewables, ssfusa, us solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023