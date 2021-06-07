Solar Media
News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

By Jules Scully
Companies, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

IEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News
Image: Genex Power.

New Energy Solar has secured a deal to sell two PV projects in New South Wales for AU$288 million (US$223 million), marking the solar investor’s exit from Australia.

The 111MWdc Beryl and 56MWdc Manildra plants, which New Energy bought in 2018, are being acquired by Banpu Energy Australia, a subsidiary of Thai company Banpu Public Company, with the transaction expected to close in the next two months.

The proportion of the sale price attributed to the Beryl plant is above the net asset value (NAV) as of 31 December 2020, while the proportion attributed to Manildra is below NAV – a discount that reflects of the impact of curtailment caused by grid constraints that have emerged near the site, Australia-listed New Energy Solar said.

The sale forms part of the company’s initiatives to reduce the gap between its NAV and its trading price, and proceeds will be used to repay group debt and reduce gearing.

Following completion of the transaction, all New Energy Solar’s remaining assets will be in the US, a market where it expects the environment “will continue to be supportive of investment in renewable energy projects”.

The transaction follows the publication of a study last August by trade association Clean Energy Council that found obstacles surrounding grid connection in Australia are creating challenges for solar developers and spooking renewables investors.

UK infrastructure giant John Laing said it would exit the standalone solar and wind markets, citing issues such as transmission loss problems in Australia. The company’s 255MW Sunraysia solar project in New South Wales was hit by transmission issues as well as ongoing delays with the Australian Energy Market Operator’s registration process.

In early 2020, Australia-based engineering procurement and construction provider Downer Group announced its withdrawal from the large-scale solar segment, with the company’s CEO Grant Fenn saying at the time that solar operators were faced with issues around connection, grid stability and equipment performance.

australia, banpu, new energy solar, new south wales, project sale

