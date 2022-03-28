Solar Media
News

'New generation' of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Europe

Latest

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Scatec appoints new CEO as Raymond Carlsen steps down after 13 years

News

Kosovo planning solar project with funding support from Germany

News

Aquila acquires 100MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain

News

Voltalia revenue up 71% as development, construction unit drives growth

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy’s grid , expanding cross-border connections

News

Into overdrive: why Brazil’s sector is about to take off

Featured Articles, Features

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

News

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

News
Perovskite-based solar cells would be easier to make given their chemical components, but issues around efficiency remain. Image: Oxford PV

The chemical process of halogen bonding has “considerable potential for the development of a new generation of solar cells based on perovskites”, according to researchers at the Polytechnic University of Milan.

The intermolecular interaction involving halogen atoms in organic molecules, known as halogen bonding, can help improve the performance of perovskite-based solar cells, enabling them to achieve high levels of efficiency and high stability, the academics said.

Published in scientific journal Angewandte Chemie International, the research paper argued the use of halogen bonding provides “significant advantages for the development of solar cells with better crystallinity and greater stability”.

Halogen bonding “enables fluorinated molecules to be introduced”, said the researchers, which passivate the surface halides to produce hydrophobic and water-repellent perovskites. “In this way, trap states are blocked and efficiency is increased.

“In addition, the surface modification of perovskite with bifunctional molecules capable of forming halogen bonds enables better integration of the perovskite within the solar cell, facilitating the generation of electrical current,” the researchers argued.

In November, researchers from the University of Cambridge said they had “unlocked the mystery” behind perovskite’s apparent tolerance of defects, with “potentially huge implications for the future efficiency of solar PV modules”.

Overt the last decade, perovskite has been touted as a promising alternative to silicon based solar modules given the lead salts needed to make them are abundant and cheap and they can be made in a liquid ink that is printed to produce a film of the material. 

As a result, many in the solar sector are assessing the potential application of perovskite materials to surpass the efficiency of silicon-based modules, with the US Department of Energy funding research into the development of perovskites and companies such as Toshiba exploring how to get the most out of the material.

And in February, Saudi researchers reported the “the first ever” successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, which they said moves the technology closer towards commercial viability after it withstood 1,000 hours of harsh conditions and maintained a 95% efficiency.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
cell efficiency, halogen bonding, perovskite, perovskite cells, research, research and development

Read Next

Maxwell, SunDrive claim HJT cell ‘breakthrough’ after recording 26.07% efficiency in mass production setting

March 18, 2022
Heterojunction (HJT) equipment manufacturer Maxwell Technologies and Australian solar technology start-up SunDrive have laid claim to a breakthrough in mass production HJT technology after recording a conversion efficiency of 26.07% with a commercial-size solar PV cell.

Saudi researchers perform ‘first ever’ successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, maintains 95% efficiency

February 21, 2022
Researchers in Saudi Arabia have reported the “the first ever” successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, which they claim has moved the technology closer towards commercial viability after it withstood 1,000 hours of harsh conditions and maintained a 95% efficiency.  

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

January 18, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector reached a ten-year high in 2021 as the industry recovered from a COVID-affected 2020, new research from Mercom Capital Group reveals.

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

January 10, 2022
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is providing AU$40 million in funding to support research and development (R&D) that can help Australia reach its ‘ultra-low cost solar’ goal, recently added as a priority under the country’s decarbonisation strategy.
Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

January 6, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Philipp Matter, president for Europe at GCL System Integration, to discuss last year's supply chain crises, targeting growth in Europe and the prospects for competing new solar technologies.

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

December 23, 2021
Technical advisory TÜV Rheinland has been commissioned to study the potential for solar PV to power rail infrastructure in Germany.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Kosovo planning solar project with funding support from Germany

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

Voltalia revenue up 71% as development, construction unit drives growth

News

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

