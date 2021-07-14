New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

Governor Kathy Hochul cuts the ribbon at the Generate Capital Community Solar Project, along with NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris. Image: Philip Kamrass/ New York Power Authority.

New York has installed 3GW of solar power across the state, according to the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, bringing the state’s total pipeline to 5.7GW.

When combined with 2.7GW of projects currently under development, the additions represent 95% of the state’s target of 6GW by 2025, as mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Since 2011, and the launch of New York’s NY-Sun initiative, solar has increased 2,100% state-wide and declined in cost by 69%, according to the governor’s office.

“The success of NY-Sun demonstrates we are on track to meeting our nation-leading energy goals,” said governor Cuomo.

In 2020, New York came top for community solar installations in the US – community solar makes up 90% of the state’s pipeline – and second for total installations.

Last year, it added 549MW of solar capacity, the majority supported by NY-Sun incentives, according to state authorities.

NY-Sun has provided more than US$1 billion in incentives and has leveraged US$5.3 billion in private investments. It has also committed US$30 million to projects benefiting environmental justice and disadvantaged communities.

“This three-gigawatt milestone is an impressive accomplishment and testament to New York’s strong commitment to solar,” said David Gahl, senior director of state policy east, at Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The 2.7GW currently under construction in New York state is expected to come online in the next two years.