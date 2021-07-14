Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

AMLO casts a shadow over Mexico’s solar prospects

Featured Articles, Features

Lawsuit filed against Alabama regulators over solar fees that ‘violate federal law’

News

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

News

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

News

C&I solar and storage installer Altus Power to go public through US$1.58bn SPAC deal

News

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

News

‘Fit for 55’: Europe’s PV sector calls for raised renewable energy target

News

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Governor Kathy Hochul cuts the ribbon at the Generate Capital Community Solar Project, along with NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris. Image: Philip Kamrass/ New York Power Authority.

New York has installed 3GW of solar power across the state, according to the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, bringing the state’s total pipeline to 5.7GW.

When combined with 2.7GW of projects currently under development, the additions represent 95% of the state’s target of 6GW by 2025, as mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Since 2011, and the launch of New York’s NY-Sun initiative, solar has increased 2,100% state-wide and declined in cost by 69%, according to the governor’s office.

“The success of NY-Sun demonstrates we are on track to meeting our nation-leading energy goals,” said governor Cuomo.

In 2020, New York came top for community solar installations in the US – community solar makes up 90% of the state’s pipeline – and second for total installations.

Last year, it added 549MW of solar capacity, the majority supported by NY-Sun incentives, according to state authorities.

NY-Sun has provided more than US$1 billion in incentives and has leveraged US$5.3 billion in private investments. It has also committed US$30 million to projects benefiting environmental justice and disadvantaged communities.

“This three-gigawatt milestone is an impressive accomplishment and testament to New York’s strong commitment to solar,” said David Gahl, senior director of state policy east, at Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The 2.7GW currently under construction in New York state is expected to come online in the next two years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
andrew cuomo, community solar, new york, NY-Sun, solar targets

Read Next

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

July 7, 2021
Japan is aiming to have 108GW of solar capacity by 2030, 1.7 times higher than the country’s previous target.

SmartestEnergy Australia strikes 500GWh PPA with Australian investor PAG

July 7, 2021
SmartestEnergy Australia has signed a PPA with Providence Asset Group, to deliver 500GWh of solar power into the national electricity market.

New Jersey legislature passes two bills aimed at boosting solar in the state

July 2, 2021
New Jersey’s legislator passed two bills yesterday that will increase solar deployment across the state, sending them to the desk of democratic governor Phil Murphy.

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

June 29, 2021
Investment firm Partners Group has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Dimension Renewable Energy, a US-based distributed energy platform focused on community solar and battery storage.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: LS Power buys nationwide portfolio, EDF Renewables wins New York solar contracts, Dominion Energy’s Virginia projects approved

May 6, 2021
A round-up of project updates from the US, including progress from EDF Renewables in New York, LS Power's country-wide project acquisition, and a string of investments from Dominion Energy Virginia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

News

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

News

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

News

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021