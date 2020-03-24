Semiconductor specialist Applied Materials flags ‘major disruptions’ from COVID-19

Applied Materials has around 21,000 employees in 93 locations across 17 countries, with approximately 90% of revenues generated outside the US. The company has manufacturing operations in multiple countries including the US, China and Taiwan.

Major semiconductor and specialist solar equipment manufacturer, Applied Materials has withdrawn its business outlook for its FYQ2, due to COVID-19 impacting the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations.

Applied Materials has around 21,000 employees in 93 locations across 17 countries, with approximately 90% of revenues generated outside the US. The company has manufacturing operations in multiple countries including the US, China and Taiwan.

In a statement, Applied Materials noted the following:

“Specifically, while the company’s global operations network is designed to provide significant flexibility and redundancy, various governmental orders in the U.S. and other countries as well as reductions in airline schedules around the world are resulting in major disruptions to the supply chain and logistics operations that support our industry. The situation is fluid, and we will provide more information during our next earnings webcast.”

The company also noted that it was responding with humanitarian aid in the most impacted communities where its employees and their families reside.