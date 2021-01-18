LONGi planning new 15GW solar cell plant to be operational in 2022
LONGi Group is planning to build a new 15GW monocrystalline solar cell plant in Jinghe New City, Xixian New District, Shaanxi Province, China to come operational in 2022. Image: LONGi
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Group is planning to build a new 15GW monocrystalline solar cell plant in Jinghe New City, Xixian New District, Shaanxi Province, China to become operational in 2022.
LONGi said that the project would cost around RMB8.0 billion (US$1.23 billion) but would not have a material financial impact on operating income on the company in 2021.
The latest project would take in-house solar cell production to around 45GW in 2022. The SMSL member's previous cell expansions targeted an in-house cell capacity of 30GW in 2022, up from 27.5GW targeted production in 2021.
