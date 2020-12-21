PODCAST: What shook solar in 2020 and what’s in store for next year?
Image: Iberdrola.
In this final episode of the Solar Media Podcast for 2020, Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe reflect on the biggest stories of the year and gaze into their crystal balls for 2021.
We reflect on how capacity expansion announcements and new technologies took the upstream solar sector into a new era, how the net zero movement spread and, yes, what impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the industry supply chain.
There’s also time to reflect on some of the lighter stories of 2020, and both Liam and Andy provide their predictions for 2021.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
The Solar Media Podcast will be back in January for an entirely new season, but Andy, Liam and the rest of the Solar Media editorial team wish all of our listeners a happy holidays and a prosperous new year.
Seraphim and SMA Solar: Small changes, big accomplishments for utility-scale PV projects
Jan 14, 2021
Join PV module manufacturer Seraphim and major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar in this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, intended to provide a professional analysis of Seraphim’s 182mm ‘S4 Series’ large-area, high-performance, p-type monocrystalline PERC half-cell module for utility-scale PV power plants. SMA Solar will provide insight into the inverter options and benefits that maximise plant performance in the new era of large-area modules.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 09 - Mar 11, 2021
ONLINE
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run online with streamed content and online networking.
Also read...
-
Global renewables investment to bounce back next year following 2020 dip – IHS Markit
-
JA Solar adds 6GW module assembly plant to extensive 2020 expansion plan announcements
-
Enel solar project in Brazil to reach 864MW with latest expansion
-
Shell-backed Silicon Ranch closes funding to support more than 1GW of new solar
-
I Squared Capital sells T-Solar in deal worth €1.5bn
Comments