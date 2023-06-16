Nextracker supplies tracker control system to 902MWp power plant in Brazil

TrueCapture can adjust the tilt and position of each solar tracker in real-time. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy

PV tracker supplier Nextracker has signed an agreement with solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy to implement its tracker control system at a 902MWp solar plant in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Nextracker will supply its TrueCapture technology to the Atlas’ Vista Alegre solar plant in Brazil. According to Nextracker, TrueCapture uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to continually track the sun’s position and adjust the angles of solar panels to maximise energy yield. It can also adjust the tilt and position of each solar tracker in real-time to lower the impact of shading, uneven terrain, weather, and other factors that can reduce energy output.

Iván Jara, Atlas Renewable Energy’s head of engineering and construction, said: “By continuing to implement TrueCapture to the Vista Alegre solar plant, Atlas looks to further improve the overall performance and profitability of this enormous and exciting project, making it one of the most efficient, smartest, and cost-effective in the region.”

The Alegre solar plant will offer energy to Brazilian aluminum producer Albras via a power purchase agreement.

Nextracker has been expanding its customer base this year as it signed a deal with EPC contractor Sterling and Wilson to supply bifacial trackers to a 1.2GW solar PV project in India. The Khavda renewable energy park project is planned to be operational in the first half of 2024 and will be made using locally-produced steel in its components.