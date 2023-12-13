Nextracker’s operational capacity and pipeline surpass 10GW in Middle East, Africa and India

“We continue to invest in these markets with sales, engineering, and professional services teams to better serve our customers throughout the entire solar project lifecycle,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker.

In March, Nextracker signed a deal with EPC contractor Sterling and Wilson to supply bifacial trackers to a 1.2GW solar PV project in India. The Khavda renewable energy park project in the state of Gujarat is run by state utility-owned renewables developer NTPC Renewable Energy.

It also signed a master supply agreement with Amara Raja Power Systems to deliver its trackers to a 306MWp PV project from utility NTPC in India last year.

According to information from Nextracker’s website, the company’s presence in Africa can be seen in Egypt, Angola, Kenya and Malawi.

In the UAE, the company’s trackers and software systems were deployed in the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Aside from the presence in these regions, Nextracker opened a manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada in September. This new facility followed a suite of domestic production lines across the US, from Texas, to Arizona, passing by Tennessee, among other locations, with the factory in Las Vegas dedicated to producing critical steel components for Nextracker.

Nextracker also opened a manufacturing line to produce Nextracker’s patented components for solar tracking technology in California with electronics component manufacturer Asteelflash, a subsidiary of electronics design and manufacturing company Universal Scientific Industrial (USI).