Subscribe
Group Licence
News

North American PPA prices drop for the first time in three years

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar developers are more able to incorporate the benefits of the IRA into their business practices and strategies. Image: Unsplash

Solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in North America have dropped for the first time since Q1 2020 thanks to the increase in incorporating benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and a stabilised solar supply chain.

According to PPA services company LevelTen Energy, the 25th percentile PPA prices in the second quarter of 2023 saw a modest decrease of 1% compared to Q1 2023, although the prices still increased by 25% year-on-year.

The company said after nearly a year since the introduction of the IRA, developers were also more able to incorporate the benefits of the IRA into their business practices and strategies. Guidance from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Treasury Department increased considerably, providing greater clarity on energy community bonuses, domestic content requirements, and tax credit transferability provisions.

LevelTen Energy added that tax credit transferability, in particular, will significantly “broaden the playing field for tax investment in renewable energy projects, providing a substantial financial opportunity for corporations to leverage their federal tax burdens to support clean energy buildout”.

“This quarter’s price stabilisation after years of increasing prices makes now a good time to procure. It’s still a competitive environment, so buyers are most likely to succeed if they move quickly,” said Gia Clark, senior director of strategic accounts at LevelTen Energy.

Last year, the US government implemented the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) which greatly constrained PV imports, while the plan for added tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asian producers also affected supply. LevelTen Energy said these importation bottlenecks had eased in recent quarters, contributing to the rise of solar installations.

As a result, a total of 12GW of PV modules were imported to the US in Q1 2023, but there were only 29GW of modules imported during 2022.

Although PPA prices remained stable in Q2, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was an exception as prices rose by 14% quarter-on-quarter. LevelTen Energy said the increase could be partially attributed to regulatory uncertainty brought by a series of proposals in Texas’ 88th legislative session, threatening to harm renewable development in multiple ways.

The Future of Solar Manufacturing in the U.S.

19 July 2023
Join possibly the two most knowledgeable and respected analysts covering the PV industry today, and with unique insights into the U.S. solar industry, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of Roth MKM will meet up on this Webinar to give their thoughts on the prospects of new solar manufacturing capacity additions in the U.S. going forward. Expect to hear their thoughts on U.S. manufacturing policy, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, what may happen with cell and module capacity additions, and much more.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
ercot, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, levelten energy, power purchase agreement, ppa, us solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023