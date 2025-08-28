Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

News

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

News

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

News

New Jersey to seek 3GW community solar by 2029 with new legislation

News

One high-quality dataset is enough: Rethinking common data practices in PV projects

Features, Guest Blog

Statkraft sells 120MWp Netherlands solar portfolio to Greenchoice

News

Noria starts construction at first US floating solar project to use trackers

News

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

News

FTC Solar, Levona Renewables sign 1GW PV tracker supply agreement

News

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The fund will aid in the development of several renewable energy projects being pursued by Kākāriki, and renewables developer. Image: Pacific Channel.

Venture capital firm Pacific Channel has launched Fund V, a dedicated renewable energy development fund, targeting 10GW of solar, wind and energy storage in New Zealand.

Launched earlier this week, Fund V aims to accelerate the country’s transition to clean energy through strategic investments in large-scale renewable energy projects. The fund will primarily support the continued development of developer Kākāriki’s portfolio of wind, solar and storage infrastructure projects across the country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Kākāriki is a joint venture between Energy Estate, Elemental Group, Regener8 Power, and Tāmata Hauhā. The platform’s approach involves close coordination with state-owned company Transpower, distribution networks and regional stakeholders to ensure projects are optimised for demand, minimise environmental impact, and can attract the international investment needed for implementation.

The first phase of Kākāriki’s portfolio comprises 4GW of wind and solar capacity, complemented by 2.3GW of energy storage.

The total pipeline exceeds 10GW across New Zealand’s North and South Islands, providing geographic and technological diversity that enhances grid resilience. Several of these have been pooled into Renewable Energy Zones (REZ), which are prominent in the Australian market and pool together several technologies to create the modern-day equivalent of a power station.

According to Pacific Channel, the fund will provide seed capital for Kākāriki’s existing portfolio of seven wind, solar, and storage projects currently under development. It plans to invest in up to 18 additional projects in the broader pipeline.

Pacific Channel partner Richard Pinfold said the portfolio’s scale is designed to help catalyse a sixfold increase in New Zealand’s renewable energy generation.

“Generating six times current levels will not only secure affordable energy for homes and businesses, it also creates opportunities to electrify transport, industry and buildings, grow exports through surplus embodied energy products and attract new energy-intensive industries,” Pinfold said.

New Zealand’s ‘energy crisis’ and an opportunity for solar PV

New Zealand already generates approximately 80% of its electricity from renewable energy sources, primarily hydropower, geothermal and wind. However, the country faces challenges in meeting growing electricity demand while phasing out fossil fuels across its economy.

This was exhibited with the energy crisis that struck the nation last year. Indeed, the New Zealand energy sector was sent into turmoil with wholesale pricing spikes due to a shortage of gas, low rain, and inflows into the country’s vast hydropower network. 

Despite the negatives associated with the “energy crisis”, it has prompted further support for renewable energy and energy storage technologies to help diversify the country’s energy supplies.

Sarah Gillies, chief executive of the Electricity Authority, spoke with PV Tech Premium about the energy crisis last year, stating that more investment is needed to support and stabilise New Zealand’s electricity system, and the next 12-24 months will “continue to be challenging.”

“We need more investment in generation and to harness opportunities from new technologies and demand response to keep the lights on at an affordable price. Looking ahead, we continue to need a combination of fuels and the supply,” Gillies said.

Pacific Channel’s Fund V showcases this diversification strategy, with its focus on solar particularly noteworthy. Solar PV has historically played a smaller role in New Zealand’s renewable energy mix compared to other technologies.

Fund V will also help attract international investment due to its status as an Acceptable Managed Fund for the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa. This means it has been officially assessed and approved by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) or Invest NZ as meeting specific eligibility criteria for foreign investors seeking residency in New Zealand through the investment pathway.

The designation of Pacific Channel’s Fund V as an Acceptable Managed Fund means that foreign investors can include investments in this fund as part of their qualifying investment for the Active Investor Plus visa. This could potentially accelerate capital flows into New Zealand’s renewable energy sector.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
business, energy storage, finance, investment, Kākāriki, new zealand, Pacific Channel, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: Pacific Energy.

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

August 28, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has successfully commissioned a 26MW solar-plus-storage site at the Atlas-Campaspe mine in NSW, Australia.
This is RP Global's first project in Germany. Image: RP Global

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

August 27, 2025
Independent power producer RP Global is building a 50MWp solar project in Harbke, Germany.
New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, signed a new legislation seeking 3GW of community solar

New Jersey to seek 3GW community solar by 2029 with new legislation

August 27, 2025
The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has signed a new legislation that seeks to build 3GW of new community solar by 2029.
Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft sells 120MWp Netherlands solar portfolio to Greenchoice

August 27, 2025
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has sold its Netherlands solar portfolio of 120MWp to Dutch renewable energy supplier Greenchoice.
The facility is slated to open in 2027 and will generate around 450GWh of electricity each year. Image: Unsplash.

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

August 27, 2025
Spanish infrastructure provider Ferrovial Energy will build a 250MW solar photovoltaic facility in Milam County, Texas.
MJ Shiao crop
Premium

‘US solar manufacturing is at a crossroads’

August 27, 2025
American Clean Power Association’s MJ Shiao assesses the state of US PV manufacturing in the wake of recent policy developments.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

News

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

News

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

News

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

News

‘US solar manufacturing is at a crossroads’

Features, Interviews

Noria starts construction at first US floating solar project to use trackers

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.