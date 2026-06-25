Pathfinder secures €100 million to finance 400MW solar, 200MW storage portfolio in the UK

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Among the developer’s clean energy pipeline are eight projects for a combined 250MWp that have secured Contracts for Difference (CfDs) through the latest Allocation Round 7 (AR7a).

The portfolio is built under a co-location strategy to combine solar PV with BESS, with the proceeds of the financing primarily dedicated to the construction of these assets over the next two years.

Rob Denman, Managing Director at PACE said: “The UK’s clean infrastructure ambitions are substantial, and PACE’s permitted pipeline, experienced team and extensive construction programme puts us in an exceptional position to navigate delivery.”

Read the full version of this story on Solar Power Portal.