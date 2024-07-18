Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

S&P Global launches module spot market assessment amid PV pricing volatility

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

S&P Global launches module spot market assessment amid PV pricing volatility

News

Takeaways from Vietnam’s direct PPA between IPP and consumers

News

Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

News

Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

News

ADB finances US$240.5 million for Indian rooftop solar

News

Anker on the role of innovation and meeting customer needs in its ongoing success

Features, Interviews

Tasmania, Australia, lifts ‘cumbersome’ regulation restricting solar PV developments

News

SECI solar-plus-storage tender awards bids at cost ‘competitive with new coal’ in India

News

RES Group sells 1GW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Platts Solar Module price assessments are aimed at providing a transparent source of pricing data. Image: Trina Solar

Recent volatility in PV module pricing has prompted Platts, part of global market data and benchmarking provider S&P Global Commodities, to launch a new daily spot market price assessment for modules in the US, Asia and Europe.

S&P Global said the increasing importance of solar PV in the global energy mix meant demand for an independent, transparent source of solar module pricing was also growing.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Solar PV will be the most installed energy source for the next decades, with S&P Global Commodity Insights forecasting more than 4TWdc of new installations before 2030, which equates to three times the total power generation capacity of the US today,” said Edurne Zoco, executive director of analysis, clean energy technology, S&P Global. 

“Furthermore, solar will account for nearly 40% of new power generation capacity globally by 2050. Solar modules have become one of the most sought-after commodities in the increasingly competitive energy markets.”

Alongside growing demand, since the start of 2023, S&P Global said a combination of importation duties, oversupply and supply chain costs have led to significant solar module pricing volatility.

The tool will track six different module spot prices, covering differing geographies, megawattage and time periods.

The price assessments reflect solar modules with an output of 570-720W, TOPcon specification and wafer sizes of 182-210. Prices will be expressed in US cents per watt.

The six assessments are:

  • Platts Solar Module FOB China 5-50MW, reflecting 10-30 days forward free on board (FOB) Shanghai, China
  • Platts Solar Module FOB China 50-100MW, reflecting 10-30 days forward FOB Shanghai, China
  • Platts Solar Module delivered duty paid (DDP) Europe 5-50 MW, reflecting 28-70 days forward delivery to Rotterdam, Europe
  • Platts Solar Module DDP Europe 50-100MW, reflecting 28-70 days forward delivery to Rotterdam, Europe
  • Platts Solar Module DDP US 5-50MW, reflecting 28-60 days forward for delivery to US East Coast
  • Platts Solar Module DDP US 50-100MW, reflecting 28-60 days forward for delivery to US East Coast

In addition, the Platts Global Solar Module Marker is a daily average of the six individual solar module panel assessments, providing a global perspective of solar panel prices.

“We take seriously our commitment to help the marketplace and industry find solutions to pricing challenges and we’re pleased to heed the call and bring transparency to the solar module market, which is becoming more commoditized and is increasingly important to energy transition planning,” said Annalisa Jeffries, global head, electricity power pricing, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The spot price assessments will be available through various S&P Global Commodity Insights products and services, such as Platts Connect, Platts Market Center, and the Platts price database.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
benchmarking, market research, pricing, pv modules, spot market, spot price

Read Next

Solar installer on a residential rooftop in Puerto Rico. Image: Barrio Eléctrico.

Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

July 18, 2024
US energy technology company Generac has been awarded a US$200 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) to deploy residential solar PV and energy storage systems in Puerto Rico.
Wu-Fei
Sponsored

Brand and end markets are king. Who will dominate the market in the next PV industry reshuffle?

July 17, 2024
Suntech's chairman Wu Fei on why his company has the right attributes to weather the latest PV industry reshuffle.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

July 16, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant JinkoSolar will build a 10GW n-type solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

July 16, 2024
Sun Cable has obtained its principal environmental approval its Australia-Asia PowerLink interconnector, set to unlock 20GW of solar.
Australia added 2.9GW of rooftop PV systems last year. Image: Clean Energy Regulator via Twitter.

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

July 16, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has been nominated by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) to be the solar module and product listing body under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES).
The projects will be located in South Australia and the Northern Territory. Image: Climate Impact Corporation.

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

July 15, 2024
Green hydrogen and renewable energy developer Climate Impact Corporation (CIC) announced its intention last week (10 July) to develop two 10GW green hydrogen projects in South Australia and Northern Territory using solar PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

Vietnam to buy power from residential and commercial rooftop solar

News

Tax credit transferability market ‘blows doors open’ in the US

Features, Interviews

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024