S&P Global launches module spot market assessment amid PV pricing volatility

“Solar PV will be the most installed energy source for the next decades, with S&P Global Commodity Insights forecasting more than 4TWdc of new installations before 2030, which equates to three times the total power generation capacity of the US today,” said Edurne Zoco, executive director of analysis, clean energy technology, S&P Global.

“Furthermore, solar will account for nearly 40% of new power generation capacity globally by 2050. Solar modules have become one of the most sought-after commodities in the increasingly competitive energy markets.”

Alongside growing demand, since the start of 2023, S&P Global said a combination of importation duties, oversupply and supply chain costs have led to significant solar module pricing volatility.

The tool will track six different module spot prices, covering differing geographies, megawattage and time periods.

The price assessments reflect solar modules with an output of 570-720W, TOPcon specification and wafer sizes of 182-210. Prices will be expressed in US cents per watt.

The six assessments are:

Platts Solar Module FOB China 5-50MW, reflecting 10-30 days forward free on board (FOB) Shanghai, China

Platts Solar Module FOB China 50-100MW, reflecting 10-30 days forward FOB Shanghai, China

Platts Solar Module delivered duty paid (DDP) Europe 5-50 MW, reflecting 28-70 days forward delivery to Rotterdam, Europe

Platts Solar Module DDP Europe 50-100MW, reflecting 28-70 days forward delivery to Rotterdam, Europe

Platts Solar Module DDP US 5-50MW, reflecting 28-60 days forward for delivery to US East Coast

Platts Solar Module DDP US 50-100MW, reflecting 28-60 days forward for delivery to US East Coast

In addition, the Platts Global Solar Module Marker is a daily average of the six individual solar module panel assessments, providing a global perspective of solar panel prices.

“We take seriously our commitment to help the marketplace and industry find solutions to pricing challenges and we’re pleased to heed the call and bring transparency to the solar module market, which is becoming more commoditized and is increasingly important to energy transition planning,” said Annalisa Jeffries, global head, electricity power pricing, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The spot price assessments will be available through various S&P Global Commodity Insights products and services, such as Platts Connect, Platts Market Center, and the Platts price database.