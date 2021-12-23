Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Poland awards 870MW of solar capacity in latest renewables auctions

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Mining company Ark Energy acquires solar developer Epuron

News

Poland awards 870MW of solar capacity in latest renewables auctions

News

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

News

Why BBB must be salvaged, with clean energy provisions prioritised

Editors' Blog, Features

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Poland is on track to deploy around 3.2GW of solar this year. Image: R.Power.

Poland has allocated approximately 870MW of solar PV capacity in its latest round of renewables auctions that took place earlier this month, according to the country’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE).

An auction for solar and wind projects with capacities above 1MW closed with solar bidders securing 570MW, with the lowest bid coming in at PLN0.20785/kWh (US$0.05072/kWh), marginally lower than the lowest bid for that category in Poland’s previous tenders earlier in the year. Onshore wind farms totalling 460MW were also awarded.

Another auction for solar and wind plants up to 1MW had 182 participants submit 401 bids, all for PV projects. This tender, featuring a lowest bid of PLN0.219/kWh (US$0.05344/kWh), is set to result in the construction of solar installations with a combined capacity of around 300MW. URE said that due to the high number of bids submitted, the auction winners were selected not only on price but also on the order in which bids were placed.

A third tender also took place for hydropower, bioenergy and geothermal projects. In the three auctions, more than 96% of winning bids came from solar players.

Announced in late October, the latest auction round is Poland’s first that permitted participants to submit bids for hybrid renewables projects, potentially allowing bidders to combine solar PV and wind plants. These auctions closed with no hybrid bids, however.

Among the companies that were successful in the latest round was Sweden-headquartered developer OX2, which secured 28MW of solar and nearly 120MW of wind capacity.

“More wind and PV is very much needed both to lower the electricity prices for consumers in Poland and also to reduce the local pollution from fossil energy,” said Katarzyna Suchcicka, country manager at OX2 Poland.

The European Commission recently approved an extension of Poland’s renewables auction scheme until the end of 2027 to help the country meet its environmental targets.

After deploying around 2.5GW of solar in 2020, Poland has added 3.2GW this year, according to research published last week by trade association SolarPower Europe, which said that alongside auctions, deployment in the country is boosted by a favourable self-consumption scheme for prosumers and a net metering system that is complemented with a rebate scheme for residential systems.

This year has seen solar developer Lightsource bp announce its entry into Poland’s solar market through a co-development deal for a 757MWp pipeline in the country. Earlier in the year, independent power producer RP Global said it is proceeding with a pipeline of solar and wind projects in Poland to deliver more than 1GW of capacity.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auctions and tenders, eastern europe, OX2, poland, renewables auction

Read Next

R.Power contracts infrastructure firms to build 135 solar PV projects in Poland

December 9, 2021
Polish solar developer R.Power Group has signed contracts with infrastructure firms Nomad Electric and Onde for the construction of 135 solar PV plants in Poland with a combined capacity of 400MW

ReneSola misses Q3 revenue estimate as pipeline maintains growth

December 8, 2021
Solar developer ReneSola Power reported Q3 revenue below its guidance due to delayed PV project sales but said its pipeline is growing faster than previously expected.

Estonia’s Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

December 1, 2021
Enefit Green, the renewables subsidiary of Estonian state-owned utility Eesti Energia, is looking to procure up to 500MW of solar modules in the next three years.

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

December 1, 2021
Global solar PV deployment is on track to grow by 17% this year in spite of surging commodity prices increasing manufacturing costs, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

December 1, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has approved the extension of Poland’s auction scheme for renewable resources that is predicted to support the creation of 9GW of renewables after it passed EU state aid rules

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

November 26, 2021
Renewables developer and asset owner Grasshopper Energy has signed an agreement that could support the development of up to 1GW of solar in Romania by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now