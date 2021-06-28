Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

A PV project in Poland from BayWa r.e. Image: BayWa r.e.

Solar PV bidders picked up around 2.2GW of capacity in Poland’s latest renewables auctions, the country’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE) has announced.

An initial auction for projects with a capacity larger than 1MW contracted nearly 24.7TWh of electricity and will result in the development of PV plants with a combined capacity of more than 1.2GW as well as onshore wind farms totalling 300MW. The lowest solar bid was PLN0.209/kWh (US$0.05538/kWh).

Another auction for plants up to 1MW sold 11.9TWh of energy, with solar bidders securing all available capacity. The auction, which saw a lowest bid of PLN0.207/kWh (US$0.05485/kWh), will lead to the construction of solar projects with a total capacity of almost 1GW.

Due to the large number of bids submitted in the auction for smaller projects, winning bidders were selected not only based on the offered prices, but also the order in which bids were submitted.

In 2021, Poland more than doubled PV deployment year-on-year to add 2.2GW, leading SolarPower Europe to label the market “the biggest surprise on the EU’s solar map”.

An auction last December for projects up to 1MW is also set to result in the development of more than 700MW of projects. The auctions are playing a significant role in solar deployment in Poland, which is aiming for 7.3GW of installed PV by 2030 – a target that the Polish trade associations believe is well within reach.