News

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

News

Mainstream Renewable Power boosts Vietnamese portfolio with new acquisition

News

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Risen Energy to set up US$10.2bn solar manufacturing plant in Malaysia

News

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

News
A PV project in Poland from BayWa r.e. Image: BayWa r.e.

Solar PV bidders picked up around 2.2GW of capacity in Poland’s latest renewables auctions, the country’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE) has announced.

An initial auction for projects with a capacity larger than 1MW contracted nearly 24.7TWh of electricity and will result in the development of PV plants with a combined capacity of more than 1.2GW as well as onshore wind farms totalling 300MW. The lowest solar bid was PLN0.209/kWh (US$0.05538/kWh).

Another auction for plants up to 1MW sold 11.9TWh of energy, with solar bidders securing all available capacity. The auction, which saw a lowest bid of PLN0.207/kWh (US$0.05485/kWh), will lead to the construction of solar projects with a total capacity of almost 1GW.

Due to the large number of bids submitted in the auction for smaller projects, winning bidders were selected not only based on the offered prices, but also the order in which bids were submitted. 

In 2021, Poland more than doubled PV deployment year-on-year to add 2.2GW, leading SolarPower Europe to label the market “the biggest surprise on the EU’s solar map”.

An auction last December for projects up to 1MW is also set to result in the development of more than 700MW of projects. The auctions are playing a significant role in solar deployment in Poland, which is aiming for 7.3GW of installed PV by 2030 – a target that the Polish trade associations believe is well within reach.

